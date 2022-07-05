Love Island’s Andrew And Davide Already Have A Link To Bombshell Cheyanne

5 July 2022, 12:28

Davide and Andrew already knew Cheyanne before Love Island
Davide and Andrew already knew Cheyanne before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr caught Andrew Le Page and Davide Sanclimenti’s eyes before she’d even entered the villa.

The arrival of the Casa Amor bombshells on Love Island this week has certainly shaken things up, with even Andrew Le Page having his head turned after being coupled up with Tasha Ghouri since the start.

Cheyanne Kerr was amongst the new islanders to join the contestants, and it’s since been revealed she already has a link to Davide Sanclimenti and Andrew Le Page.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

Both of the guys were liking the air hostess’ Instagram pictures earlier this year.

Cheyanne was part of the Casa Amor bombshells
Cheyanne was part of the Casa Amor bombshells. Picture: ITV2
Davide liked Cheyanne's photo taken in a Manchester restaurant
Davide liked Cheyanne's photo taken in a Manchester restaurant. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/Instagram

Davide liked a photo of Cheyanne showing her on a night out in Manchester in March, while Andrew reportedly liked seven of her photos taken in April while she was in Dubai, where he works as an estate agent.

However, neither of the boys have shown an interest in the blonde beauty, instead both kissing Coco Lodge on the girls’ first day in the villa.

On Monday night’s Love Island Davide kissed both Coco and Mollie, getting cosy with Mollie after asking her to share a bed with him.

Cheyanne Kerr caught Andrew's attention while she was in Dubai
Cheyanne Kerr caught Andrew's attention while she was in Dubai. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/Instagram
Andrew also shared a kiss with Coco
Andrew also shared a kiss with Coco. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: Davide also shared a kiss with Mollie
Love Island: Davide also shared a kiss with Mollie. Picture: ITV2

Earlier on in the night he’d got to know Coco but moments later Andrew pulled her for a chat and also shared a kiss with her.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su is staying loyal to Davide in Casa Amor after they rekindled their romance before the girls were sent to the new villa.

Tasha has also been getting to know the new boys in the villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV HUB.

