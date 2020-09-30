Who Does Louis Partridge Play In Enola Holmes? And What Are His Other Movie Roles?

30 September 2020, 11:49

Louis Partridge plays an important role alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holm
Louis Partridge plays an important role alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holm. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Louis Partridge is making a name for himself as an actor alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. But who does he play? Here’s a look at his TV and movie roles.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes has proved a Netflix success, especially for young actor, Louis Partridge.

Seeing a huge increase in his social media followings and his career in general, fans are looking into who Louis plays in Enola Holmes along with his other TV and movie roles.

So who does Louis Partridge play in the Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie? What else has the 17 year old been in?

Louis Partridge Fans Want To Know If He Has A Girlfriend

Here’s a look at Louis’ TV and movie career:

Louis Partridge is just beginning his TV and movie career
Louis Partridge is just beginning his TV and movie career. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Who does Louis Partridge play in Enola Holmes?

In the latest Netflix movie, Louis plays Lord Tewksbury. This character is a young Viscount who runs away from his family after he learns of their future plans for him.

Along the way, he meets Millie Bobby Brown’s character Enola Holmes, who is looking for her mum, and together they complete their journey, with a few adventures along the way of course.

Louis Partridge fans are keen to see him on their screens more
Louis Partridge fans are keen to see him on their screens more. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

What other movies has Louis Partridge been in?

One of Louis’ most famous roles was G-Man in Paddington 2. He is also set to star in The Lost Girls soon to be released.

What other TV shows has Louis Partridge been in?

Louis mainly focuses on movies but does play the role of Piero de’Medici in TV series, Medici.

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs And Everything The Star Has Said About New Music

Rihanna

Tom Felton posted a throwback of his Harry Potter co-stars

Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe
There are plenty of books available to broaden your knowledge of race inequalities

8 Essential Books To Read To Gain A Wider Understanding On Racism And Social Injustice

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes often share adorable snaps of their children on social media.

Rochelle And Marvin Humes Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Baby Names?
Wes Nelson and Maya Jama sparked dating rumours with a selfie together.

Is Wes Nelson dating Maya Jama?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi