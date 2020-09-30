Who Does Louis Partridge Play In Enola Holmes? And What Are His Other Movie Roles?

On Air Now
30 September 2020, 11:49
Louis Partridge is making a name for himself as an actor alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. But who does he play? Here’s a look at his TV and movie roles.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes has proved a Netflix success, especially for young actor, Louis Partridge.
Seeing a huge increase in his social media followings and his career in general, fans are looking into who Louis plays in Enola Holmes along with his other TV and movie roles.
So who does Louis Partridge play in the Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie? What else has the 17 year old been in?
Here’s a look at Louis’ TV and movie career:
In the latest Netflix movie, Louis plays Lord Tewksbury. This character is a young Viscount who runs away from his family after he learns of their future plans for him.
Along the way, he meets Millie Bobby Brown’s character Enola Holmes, who is looking for her mum, and together they complete their journey, with a few adventures along the way of course.
One of Louis’ most famous roles was G-Man in Paddington 2. He is also set to star in The Lost Girls soon to be released.
Louis mainly focuses on movies but does play the role of Piero de’Medici in TV series, Medici.