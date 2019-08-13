Liam Hemsworth Girlfriends: Who Did The Aussie Actor Date Before Miley Cyrus?

After the shock announcement that Australian actor Liam Hemsworth split from wife Miley Cyrus, we take a look at the star's dating history.

On 10 August, 2019, Miley Cyrus' rep confirmed that the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer had split from husband Liam Hemsworth after getting hitched less than a year ago.

The news came after Miley revealed she disliked being called "wife" in an interview with Elle in July, before she posted holiday pics without her wedding ring.

Speaking about the decision to break up, Miley's rep said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While it was reported that Liam had made a comment about the split, he set things straight in an emotional Instagram post, in which he wished Miley "nothing but health and happiness going forward".

Who else has Liam Hemsworth dated?

Maika Monroe and Liam Hemsworth dated for a brief period in 2015. Picture: Getty

Maika Monroe, 2015

Liam starred alongside Maika in Independence Day: Resurgence back in 2015, playing Jake Morrison and Patricia Whitmore respectively.

The pair spent 4 July together that year, at director Roland Emmerich's place.

While they parted ways, they remain friends and even hung out together with Maika's new boyfriend, Stranger Things' Joe Keery, and Miley (when they were still together).

Liam was also spotted kissing Nina Dobrev in 2014. Picture: Getty

Nina Dobrev, 2014 (Rumour)

The Vampire Diaries star was spotted smooching Liam at a bar in Atlanta.

At the time, a source told Celebuzz: "They were there together and were with a couple of other friends.

"They were having a great time. They were definitely acting couple-y."

They added: "The kisses were on the lips publicly outside of the bar… and it was three sensual kisses on the lips."

Ooo la la!

Liam Hemsworth was spotted kissing Eiza González shortly after splitting from Miley the first time. Picture: Getty

Eiza González, 2013

Just a day after splitting from Miley Cyrus the first time, Hemsworth was pictured kissing Mexican singer and actress, Eiza González.

Mad Men star January Jones reportedly got close to Liam Hemsworth in 2011. Picture: Getty

January Jones, 2011 (Rumour)

According to Star magazine, Liam was getting "hot and heavy" with Mad Men star, January Jones, at a pre-Oscar bash.

Liam, who was 23 at the time, reportedly left Chateau Marmont in Hollywood without Miley, and was spotted cosying up with Jones.

The source revealed: "It looked like they had some hot chemistry. They were all over each other – and they even kissed!"

January Jones gave birth to her son that same year, though the father of the child has never been revealed.

The stunning actress is now dating former Bachelor star, Nick Viall.

Amanda Bynes has publicly confessed she thinks Liam Hemsworth is "the most gorgeous man on the face of the Earth.". Picture: Getty

Amanda Bynes, 2009 (Rumour)

The Hunger Games star was spotted getting cozy with Amanda in a Hollywood nightclub back in 2009.

In 2013, Bynes tweeted that Liam Hemsworth was "the most gorgeous man on the face of the Earth."

Laura Griffin, 2003-2009

Liam was previously dating childhood sweetheart, Laura Griffin. The pair were together for six years, but broke up when Liam moved on to Miley.

When it was announced that Liam was engaged to Cyrus, Griffin, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, told Celebuzz: “Hearing your high school sweetheart — who is the same age as you — is getting married, is a shock."

> Download Our App To Keep Up To Date With All Of This Miley Cyrus Drama