Khloe Kardashian Responds To Fans Amid Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Drama

26 February 2019, 16:50

Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter
Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian has advised her fans to “be kind to one another” in a heartfelt statement as she moves on from the scandal involving ex Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Twitter to respond to her loyal fans’ encouraging messages, one week on from discovering her boyfriend Tristan Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Writing to her 26.4 million followers, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said: “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me.

Jordyn Woods Claims She Was ‘Blackout Drunk’ When She Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson

“I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Her message comes days after Khloe shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting she felt “betrayed” by Jordyn and Tristan.

The mother and father of baby True Thompson split when it emerged Jordyn and Tristan “got cosy” at the NBA player’s house party.

Jordyn is said to have since moved out of pal Kylie’s house and apparently recently claimed she “was blackout drunk” when she and Tristan got together.

The future of Kylie and Jordyn’s life-long friendship is now unclear, with Travis Scott’s girlfriend reportedly feeling “torn” over the situation.

