James Charles And Tati Westbrook Feud: All The Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Following Tati's Allegations

A number of celebs have had their say on James Charles's latest drama. Picture: Getty / Tati Westbrook/YouTube

After Tati Westbrook’s scathing allegations about James Charles, a few celebrities have come forward with their own claims about the beauty blogger.

James Charles is currently losing millions of followers on his YouTube channel after his feud with former mentor Tati Westbrook, which led her to release a 45-minute video airing her grievances about her former pal.

In the video Tati claims James has made numerous comments in the past about disregarding other men’s sexual orientation and claimed he made inappropriate remarks about sex during her birthday dinner.

Tati claimed: “You are using your fame, power and money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them and embarrass them, and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favour even if they’re straight?"

Since then, a number of celebrities have unfollowed the makeup artist and some have had their own say on the events on social media.

Jeffree Star

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jeffree Star has made it clear he’s taken Tati Westbrook’s side after posting about her growing subscriber count while James Charles’ plummeted.

Sharing a picture with himself and Tati, Jeffree wrote on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to the makeup queen @GlamLifeGuru on hitting 6 MILLION subscribers on YouTube today! You are one of a kind.” One day later he tweeted: “OOPS, I must have been high yesterday.. Sorry, @GlamLifeGuru Huge Congratulations on hitting 8 MILLION subscribers!”

OOPS, I must have been high yesterday.. Sorry, @GlamLifeGuru! 🔥💖 HUGE CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 8 MILLION subscribers!!!! https://t.co/JhybgiBfZU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 12, 2019

Zara Larsson

Pop star Zara Larsson has also weighed in on the beauty blogging drama, claiming James Charles privately messaged her boyfriend.

In a now-deleted tweet Zara said: “I’m cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the dms several times knowing damn well he’s straight.”

After a fan questioned why she deleted the tweet Zara responded: “It made me really uncomfortable cause I felt like it was unproportionally blown up and I honestly don’t wanna be a part of it. I feel like I shouldn’t have made my self involved, even if the behaviour is problematic in general."

ZARA LARSSON EXPOSES JAMES CHARLES for TRYING to SEDUSE HER BOYFRIEND 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LDzWX3hzCV — JAMES CHARLES 24/7 DRAMA NEWS (@JamesDramaNews) May 11, 2019

Katy Perry

Katy Perry may not have directly spoken out about the James Charles saga, but she poked fun at the drama by liking a video on Twitter of a fan dancing to the blogger’s emotional apology video.

Meanwhile, as James continues to lose millions of followers celebrities are too hitting that unfollow button. Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, who have both worked with James in the past are just some of the celebs backing away from the makeup artist.

