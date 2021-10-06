Jade Thirlwall Shares Unseen Picture Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock While Pregnant

Jade Thirlwall shared a string of throwbacks on Leigh-Anne's birthday. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall celebrated bestie Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s birthday with a string of unseen pictures, including one adorable snap taken during her bandmate’s pregnancy.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 30 on Monday, celebrating the occasion with her ‘nearest and dearest’ and reminiscing on how much she’s grown since manifesting her dream.

Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall took to Instagram Stories the day after Leigh-Anne’s milestone and she had some incredibly cute pictures to share of the two of them throughout their career in the award-winning girl group.

One of the photos was seemingly taken before the girls got ready for the BRIT Awards earlier this year, showing Jade with her hand on pregnant Leigh-Anne’s baby bump.

Jade posted the cutest picture of pregnant Leigh-Anne. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

The BRITs was the first time Leigh-Anne and bandmate Perrie Edwards debuted their pregnancies, days after announcing the news on social media.

Jade captioned it with a cute emoji and a black heart, writing: “Hbd @leighannepinnock.”

She also shared a 10-year-old throwback of the two of them fresh from their X factor days and a behind-the-scenes photo from one of their many concerts.

Jade Thirlwall also posted a 10-year-old pic of her and her bestie. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall backstage at one of their shows. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Leigh-Anne celebrated her 30th birthday. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

On Monday night Jade joined Leigh-Anne’s birthday celebrations with the rest of her loved ones as they enjoyed a meal at a plush restaurant.

It comes after Jade also got to meet Leigh-Anne’s new babies, twins who she welcomed with fiancé Andre Gray in August 2021.

