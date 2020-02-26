Jacqueline Jossa Shows Off New Short Lob Hairstyle Inspired By Kylie Jenner

Jacqueline Jossa swapped her long brown hair in exchange for a sleek lob, and everyone is loving it.

Jacqueline Jossa has debuted a brand new hairstyle on Instagram, swapping her trademark long tresses for a much shorter ‘do reaching just below her collarbone.

While her celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge seemed to hint it’s actually a wig, the star – who is married to Dan Osborne – couldn’t help but show off the choppy locks on social media.

The I’m A Celebrity jungle queen unveiled her new look while shooting her InTheStyle collection, telling her fans she was inspired by new pal Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter Kylie.

Jacqueline Jossa swapped her long brown hair for a lob. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

When she showed her new look to her 2.6 million followers, Jacqueline’s fans loved her fresh ‘do, with one person writing: “Shorter hair suits you.”

Jacqueline captioned the snap: “Kylie vibes. Shooting my collection with @inthestyle coming THURSDAY!”

The former EastEnders actress made it no secret she was a huge Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan when she was in the jungle with Caitlyn, so the reality TV star made sure to introduce her new pal to her daughter once they’d returned to normality.

Jacqueline even received a video message from Kylie, congratulating her for winning the ITV series in November and thanking her for looking after her dad during their jungle stint.

Hours before, Jacqueline rocked her long hair in beachy waves. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

The mum of two decided to display her new chop while shooting her collection for InTheStyle, her first ever clothing range.

Later taking to Instagram Stories to show fans what will be in the collection, the 27-year-old gave a good look at her brand new ‘do.

“I’ve gone for a different look, short bob for Kylie vibes,” she wrote.

When her hair stylist shared the snap of the star on his own Instagram he tagged his wig brand on the image, leaving fans guessing as to whether Jacqueline has really gone for the chop or is just experimenting.

Either way, we're so here for a lob!

