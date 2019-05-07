Dani Dyer Given Awkward Introduction During Jack Fincham's All New Monty After Filming Scenes Before Split

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were still together while he filmed scenes for the All New Full Monty, so when it aired last night Dani was given a very awkward introduction.

Love Island 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announced their split last month weeks after Jack had been filming for ITV's All New Monty, so when the Essex babe gave her piece to camera ahead of the boys’ big finale, she wasn’t labelled as his girlfriend of course.

As she told viewers how excited Jack was for the show, and how hard he’d been rehearsing, Dani was introduced as: “Dani Dyer, Jack’s friend.”

Jack Fincham For Celebs Go Dating? Love Island Star ‘In Talks’ With E4 Show As Dani Dyer Moves On

Jack Fincham's ex Dani Dyer was featured on the All New Full Monty. Picture: ITV

Revealing Jack’s excitement ahead of the show, Dani said: “He has obviously been coming home every night and he’s been practising it and showing his moves, so who couldn’t be proud of Jack?”

Dani could also be seen cheering on her man as he stripped in aid of prostate cancer awareness alongside Kelvin Fletcher, Joe Pasquale, Matt Evers, Willie Thorne, Rav Wilding and Jason Cundy.

After spotting the awkward introduction, viewers took to Twitter to point out Dani’s label.

“’Dani Dyer: Jack’s friend’ hahahaha don’t think so,” commented one person, as another said: “Dani Dyer as ‘Jack’s friend’… awkward.”

Dani Dyer was introduced as Jack Fincham's 'friend'. Picture: ITV

Jack and Dani announced their split in a statement last month, saying: “Sometimes things aren’t meant to be”, days before she was pictured kissing her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

