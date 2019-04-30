Jack Fincham For Celebs Go Dating? Love Island Star ‘In Talks’ With E4 Show As Dani Dyer Moves On

Jack Fincham is said to be 'in talks' with Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty/Instagram

It seems Jack Fincham is ready to put his heartache behind him following his split from Dani Dyer, with hopes to join the line-up of Celebs Go Dating.

Love Island 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer ended their relationship at the start of April, and while Dani has already moved on with her ex Sammy Kimmence, Jack is also thinking about future romances.

The Essex lad is said to be “in talks” with E4’s Celebs Go Dating, which sees celebrities paired with members of the public.

Love Island's Dani Dyer Moves On From Jack Fincham As She's Photographed Kissing Ex-Boyfriend

Jack Fincham is single once again following his split from Dani Dyer. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “This is the perfect opportunity for Jack. He’ll be back on the dating scene in the wake of a difficult break-up. But he’ll also get a huge payday from Celebs Go Dating and weeks in the spotlight on a show that everyone loves. It’s a win-win.”

They added: "Bosses think Jack would be a great addition - not least because everyone will be desperate to see what sort of girl he'll go for after Dani."

However, a spokesperson for the show added to the publication it’s too early to be speculating on celebrities potentially taking part.

Love Island co-stars Megan Barton-Hanson and Zara McDermott are also rumoured to be of interest to the show.

Megan ended her relationship with Wes Nelson in February this year as he took part in Dancing On Ice, while Zara and Adam Collard broke up weeks later.

