Harry Styles Addresses Chris Pine Spitting Rumours During Madison Square Garden Concert

8 September 2022, 07:59

Harry addresses those spitting rumours
Harry addressed those spitting rumours. Picture: Social
Harry broke his silence during his first concert at Madison Square Garden...

Harry Styles has responded to the rumours that he "spat" on his co-star Chris Pine during the screening of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

Twitter had been divided since the viral video of Harry and Chris emerged, with many fans going into full-detective mode in order to deduce the truth.

The clip shows the 'As It Was' singer taking his seat, with fans playing the video on repeat to see if Harry actually did spit on his co-star, who was sat right next to him.

Chris Pine Responds To Those Harry Styles Spitting Rumours

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

After a lot of zooming in and slow-mo edits, it soon became clear Harry did not commit the gross act, but that didn't stop the whole of Twitter debating it.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling celebrated the film in Venice
The cast of Don't Worry Darling celebrated the film in Venice. Picture: Getty

Chris seemingly reacts during the alleged incident as he stops clapping and looks down at his lap (where the spit has thought to have fallen) before laughing and smiling at Harry.

During his first Madison Square Garden show since the psychological thriller premiered, Styles took a moment to joke about the situation.

“It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attended a press conference earlier on in the day
Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attended a press conference earlier on in the day. Picture: Getty

While he's obviously joking, this is the first time Harry has commented on the situation.

His comments follow from Chris Pine's team, who shut down the rumours in a statement to Variety: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

'Spit-Gate' is just the latest instalment in a string of dramatic rumours surrounding Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller... who knows what's going to happen next!?

