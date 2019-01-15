Gemma Collins Threatens To Quit Dancing On Ice After Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Criticism

Holly Willoughby was shocked to hear Gemma Collins left DOI early because she was "bored". Picture: PA/ITV

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins reportedly believes there’s a “conspiracy to bring down” DOI’s biggest star as she threatens to leave after two weeks.

Gemma Collins has apparently threatened to quit Dancing on Ice again after hearing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s criticism on This Morning.

It’s thought James Argent’s girlfriend and the TOWIE star has been in “floods of tears” following their chat with Kem Cetinay on the ITV breakfast show.

A source revealed to a national newspaper, “She's devastated by everything that's been said and is threatening to quit.

“She's feeling there's a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star."

The insider added, “On the first show she told an exec she was the star so shouldn't have to be in group performances or stand on the balcony to watch the others.”

During the segment on This Morning, it was revealed Gemma left the Dancing on Ice live show early on Sunday after feeling “bored” and "exhausted" from the early morning start.

Responding, Holly said, “I absolutely love Gemma, you know I’m a big fan, but there needs to be a little bit of professionalism in everything you do, some pride. You just can’t do that.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield commented on The GC's professionalism. Picture: ITV

Gemma Collins is said to be upset by the comments made on This Morning. Picture: PA

Phillip added, “In all my years of live television, I have never kept a studio waiting like that.”

This isn’t the first time Gemma, 37, has threatened to leave after she told professional skate partner Matt Evers she hated her entrance song.

Before the shows went live, The GC was given The Vengaboys track, ‘We Like To Party’ and refused to enter the ice to it.

Luckily a new song and we were presented with Beyonce on ice.