Inside Gemma Collins & James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Together? Are They Engaged?

Gemma & Arg have come a long way since their first fling back in 2012. Picture: instagram

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have been on and off more times than The GC’s acrylic nails.

However, the TOWIE couple are now apparently more in love than ever and even planning to get engaged and marry this year.

Here’s a look back at their rocky romance…

Gemma & Arg Hook Up For The First Time

The pair apparently first enjoyed a fling back in 2012, just a few months after Arg split from his first long-term love Lydia Bright (for the first time). But it didn’t last and Arg actually ended up (briefly) getting back with his childhood sweetheart, leaving The GC heartbroken.

However, Lydia then dumped him and he went back to Gemma but then got back with Lydia one last time in 2015 before she ended things for good.

Arg and his childhood sweetheart Lydia weren't meant to be. Picture: instagram

Gemma Tells Arg He Ain’t Ever Gonna Get This Candy

Arg was accused of ‘disrespecting’ Gemma by telling people what had gone on in the bedroom between them so she decided to get her own back in the best way possible. The whole TOWIE cast were enjoying yet another holiday in Marbs when she walked up to him at a pool party and delivered the most iconic quote of our generation.

She started with: “Hi Arg, I just wanna say something to you,' she started with. 'You've been going around discussing what happened between us, well let me tell you something now, you don't ever disrespect a girl like that again.”

She added: “Take a good look at this, you ain't ever gonna get this candy.”

Arg Turns Up At Gemma’s Door Wearing Nothing But A Bow Tie & A Thong And Apologises

Turns out Arg did get the candy after all and the pair made things official in 2012. However, Gemma accused Arg of being a lousy boyfriend who did nothing but make her cry and admitted she needed a ‘big, bold statement’ from him to win her back.

And big and bold is what she got as he turned up at her door wearing nothing but a bow tie and a thong, holding some fish.

He said: “Listen Gemma, I just want you to know that I wouldn’t have done this for anyone else, I really wouldn’t.

“I know obviously I’m allergic to cats and I don’t really like dogs, so I wanted to buy you a pet. I’ve got you some kissing fish and I know you love pink, so I thought I’d give you a pink fish tank.

“I just want you to know that I’m so proud that you’re my girlfriend.”

Some flowers would have probably done the trick.

Arg turned up on Gemma's doorstep wearing nothing but a thong and a bow tie. Picture: ITV

It Emerges Arg Slept With Gemma & Lydia On The Same Day In Marbella

Nothing ever stays a secret for long in Essex so when Arg slept with Gemma and Lydia within hours of each other during a trip to Marbella it caused some serious #DRAMA on the reality TV show.

Lydia said at the time: “I had a plate of paella with Gemma the next day, we shared Arg the night before and a paella the next day.” Charming.

Arg then took some time off from TOWIE and spent a stint in rehab to work through some personal problems.

Lydia confronted Gemma after finding out she'd slept with Arg hours before she did in Marbella. Picture: ITV

Arg Accuses Gemma Of ‘F*****g Him Over’ As He Returns To TOWIE

The pair had a very explosive on-screen reunion in 2017 which left Gemma in tears. Arg was fuming she had dropped him in it with Lydia by telling everybody they’d slept together.

It also emerged Gemma hadn’t used any form of contraception during their one night stand because she wanted to get pregnant which, understandably, didn’t go down well.

Arg was furious at Gemma for lying about being on the contraceptive pill. Picture: ITV

Gemma Leaves Essex

After a tumultuous few months, Gemma decided she’d had enough of Arg’s treatment and left Essex to go on holiday to clear her head.

“I can't make you like me, I can't make you fall in love with me,” she told him at the time.

She then made one last attempt to win him over and asked him to go to Tenerife with her but he said he couldn’t, leaving her heartbroken.

Gemma was left devastated when Arg refused to go to Tenerife with her. Picture: ITV

Arg Finally Declares His Love For Gemma At The Christmas Special

It was a long time coming, but in December 2017, during the Christmas special, Arg finally revealed his true feelings for Gemma and insisted he didn’t care what others thought.

Finally! Arg confessed his true feeling for Gemma on the 2017 Christmas special. Picture: ITV

Fast forward to now and the pair have bought a house together and are planning to get married and even start a family.

The only way is up!