Gemma Collins Threatens To Quit Dancing On Ice After Vowing To Become ‘Beyonce On Ice’

Gemma Collins was NOT impressed with her entrance music. Picture: Instagram

Gemma Collins was far from impressed with her entrance song on Dancing On Ice

Gemma Collins was less than impressed to find out she will be entering Dancing On Ice to a cheesy track from The Vengaboys.

Love Island's Wes Nelson Is Set To Appear On Dancing On Ice After Impressing Bosses With Dancing

The The Only Way Is Essex star went straight-faced when her dance partner Matt Evers revealed the 1998 single ‘We Like To Party’ track.

Gemma immediately shook her head saying: "I'm not coming out to that!

"You are joking. I'm leaving the show. Is this a joke? No, I'm leaving the show."

However, it looks like Matt was able to convince the reality TV star as she is later seen performing some funny dance moves while singing the song.

A convinced Gemma Collins shows off her best dance moves. Picture: Instagram

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant revealed the show has been great for weight loss, telling Now magazine: "I've dropped a dress size already. Look, my clothes are falling off me."

Gemma will make her ITV dancing debut this Sunday night (Jan 6) as she aims to perform for all the "curvy dolls" in the audience.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News