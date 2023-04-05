Emily Ratajkowski Hints At Two-Month Long Romance With Harry Styles

5 April 2023, 11:10

Emily and Harry might have been dating for months
Emily and Harry might have been dating for months. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A resurfaced interview shows Emily Ratajkowski talking about dating a mystery man for "months" and everyone thinks it could be Harry...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this month the internet was sent into a frenzy when Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo, and a video of the steamy moment quickly spread online.

Now, it seems the model may have hinted at the relationship before the infamous smooch, suggesting that the pair could have been dating for a couple of months.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends: From Harry Styles To Pete Davidson

Emily appeared on the podcast, Going Mental with Eileen Kelly, on March 9 before the Harry news broke and revealed that she had begun dating someone new.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken about her dating life
Emily Ratajkowski has spoken about her dating life. Picture: Getty

Emily and host Eileen spoke about the 'ick' and how they had been happily dating whilst single, the model then chimed in with the recent changes to her love life.

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh," she said.

She then described her new mystery man as "kind of great” and seemed hopeful about their future despite being in the early stages of getting to know one another.

Harry Styles was seen on a night out with Emily
Harry Styles was seen on a night out with Emily. Picture: Alamy

The actress shared that she's been looking for someone who "has more of their own confidence and life", revealing that she doesn't want men to be "resentful" or "emasculated".

Harry has been single since his split from Olivia Wilde in November 2022, and Emily was dating comedian Eric Andre not long after they posted a risqué snap on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

All the adorable pictures of Zendaya and Tom Holland

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Taylor is an IRL angel...

8 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans

Selena's show has a link to her Disney days...

Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Has A Link To Hannah Montana

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star