Emily Ratajkowski Hints At Two-Month Long Romance With Harry Styles

Emily and Harry might have been dating for months. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

A resurfaced interview shows Emily Ratajkowski talking about dating a mystery man for "months" and everyone thinks it could be Harry...

Earlier this month the internet was sent into a frenzy when Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo, and a video of the steamy moment quickly spread online.

Now, it seems the model may have hinted at the relationship before the infamous smooch, suggesting that the pair could have been dating for a couple of months.

Emily appeared on the podcast, Going Mental with Eileen Kelly, on March 9 before the Harry news broke and revealed that she had begun dating someone new.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken about her dating life. Picture: Getty

Emily and host Eileen spoke about the 'ick' and how they had been happily dating whilst single, the model then chimed in with the recent changes to her love life.

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh," she said.

She then described her new mystery man as "kind of great” and seemed hopeful about their future despite being in the early stages of getting to know one another.

Harry Styles was seen on a night out with Emily. Picture: Alamy

The actress shared that she's been looking for someone who "has more of their own confidence and life", revealing that she doesn't want men to be "resentful" or "emasculated".

Harry has been single since his split from Olivia Wilde in November 2022, and Emily was dating comedian Eric Andre not long after they posted a risqué snap on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

