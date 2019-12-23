Caroline Flack Denies Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis Burton. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack, 40, was arrested and charged with assault by beating on Friday 13 December, after neighbours phoned the police with their concerns on Thursday night.

However, the Love Island host – who has stepped down from series six – has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

Caroline appeared in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 December, as her boyfriend watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Caroline Flack at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: Getty

Paul Morris, defending the TV presenter, said the tennis player had “never supported” the case against Flack, and he was “not the victim”.

Lewis has been public with his support for his girlfriend on social media in the lead-up to her court appearance.

However, prosecutor Katie Weiss said: “Mr Burton is a victim, he received significant injury to his head.”

After police were called to Caroline’s Islington home, one person was said to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Before the hearing, Caroline and Lewis unfollowed one another on Instagram, despite the couple seeming to show a defiant display over social media in recent days.

Flack answered “not guilty” when the charge was put to her for a second time.

Her solicitor made an application to have a bail condition banning her from talking to her boyfriend lifted, saying: "They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple.

"She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns.

"It's not an irrelevant point, it's Christmas, it's New Year, she's suffered enough."

As Flack broke down in tears, her solicitor added: "She is in the public eye - this case has been scrutinised, she will conduct herself properly".

The ITV star stepped down from her role of Love Island host for the winter 2020 series, with Laura Whitmore stepping in to replace her.

