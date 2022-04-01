Exclusive

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Nicola Coughlan joined Capital Breakfast where she opened up about her friendship with 'Bridgerton' superfan Kim Kardashian.

Nicola Coughlan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the release of Bridgerton season 2.

When asked who she would love to see appear as a celebrity cameo in the next series of the hit show, Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington, wasted no time in picking Kim Kardashian.

The actress revealed that the reality star was a massive fan of the show and had actually slid into her DMs following the release of the first series back in 2020.

Nicola Couglan on being besties with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Station owned

"We have DMed and she's really sweet."

Continuing, she added: "I woke up one morning and opened Instagram and it was like you've got a message from Kim Kardashian."

"She was like 'I love the show' and she wanted some behind the scenes gossip."

Nicola Coughlan on being besties with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Nicola then went on to reveal their exchanges had extended beyond the show.

"I talked to her before SNL and was like 'you're going to do great' and she did... we're best friends basically."

