Exclusive

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch Meets His Doppelgänger

5 May 2022, 14:32 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 14:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benedict Cumberbatch joined Capital Breakfast where he came face to face with his doppelgänger.

Benedict Cumberbatch meets his doppelgänger
Benedict Cumberbatch meets his doppelgänger. Picture: Station owned

Benedict Cumberbatch sat down with Capital Breakfast ahead of the release of his new film, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'

Playing on the title of the Marvel film, Roman, Sian & Sonny turned the studio into a doctor's office and gave Benedict the title of 'Strange Doctor.'

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Dramatic Reading Of 'Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Is Iconic

The actor was then given the task of diagnosing and curing peculiar symptoms from three different listeners.

As well as giving advice to a caller who laughed like a dolphin and a lady who made a water droplet sound every time she went to the toilet, Benedict was played a voice note from a man who claimed he was turning more and more into Benedict Cumberbatch every day.

Responding to the voice note, Benedict offered some advice: "I have actually experienced something very similar myself, it’s odd, not everyday, sometimes I wake up and I’m playing a cowboy or detective or a super hero, but every now and again I do wake up as this guy called Benedict Cumberbatch.”

“It’s quite weird being him, so my sympathies first of all and for any advice I’d say be strong, don’t doubt yourself and have your own cheer squad!"

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes Strange Doctor
Benedict Cumberbatch becomes Strange Doctor. Picture: Getty

After listening to his symptoms, the listener, named Peter, entered the room, and stunned the studio over his uncanny resemblance.

Peter revealed he had started dressing as the Oscar nominee after a pedestrian had spotted him in public and asked him for a photo, mistaking him for Benedict.

The TikToker shared how he's been impersonating the star for over three years and has a gained a massive 4 million followers as a result!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The Little Mix girls got emotional during their recent Confetti concert

Little Mix Fight Back Tears On Stage During 'Confetti' Concert

Justin Bieber opened up about his 'breakdown'

Justin Bieber Speaks About His 'Emotional Breakdown' Following Marriage

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Kylie Jenner's kids made a cameo in her video about the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse At New Baby Boy

Jack Harlow raps about his crush on Dua Lipa in his new track named after her

Jack Harlow Confesses Crush On Dua Lipa In New Song Lyrics

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star