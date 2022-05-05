Exclusive

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch Meets His Doppelgänger

By Capital FM

Benedict Cumberbatch joined Capital Breakfast where he came face to face with his doppelgänger.

Benedict Cumberbatch meets his doppelgänger. Picture: Station owned

Benedict Cumberbatch sat down with Capital Breakfast ahead of the release of his new film, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'

Playing on the title of the Marvel film, Roman, Sian & Sonny turned the studio into a doctor's office and gave Benedict the title of 'Strange Doctor.'

The actor was then given the task of diagnosing and curing peculiar symptoms from three different listeners.

As well as giving advice to a caller who laughed like a dolphin and a lady who made a water droplet sound every time she went to the toilet, Benedict was played a voice note from a man who claimed he was turning more and more into Benedict Cumberbatch every day.

Responding to the voice note, Benedict offered some advice: "I have actually experienced something very similar myself, it’s odd, not everyday, sometimes I wake up and I’m playing a cowboy or detective or a super hero, but every now and again I do wake up as this guy called Benedict Cumberbatch.”

“It’s quite weird being him, so my sympathies first of all and for any advice I’d say be strong, don’t doubt yourself and have your own cheer squad!"

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes Strange Doctor. Picture: Getty

After listening to his symptoms, the listener, named Peter, entered the room, and stunned the studio over his uncanny resemblance.

Peter revealed he had started dressing as the Oscar nominee after a pedestrian had spotted him in public and asked him for a photo, mistaking him for Benedict.

The TikToker shared how he's been impersonating the star for over three years and has a gained a massive 4 million followers as a result!

