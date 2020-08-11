Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Dating?

11 August 2020, 14:40

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have got fans wondering if they're in a relationship and if the model is his wife.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have got fans wondering if they're in a relationship and if the model is his wife. Picture: instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating? Is the model his wife?

Jason Derulo is the King of TikTok and anybody who follows the singer - whose latest video with Will Smith just went viral - will know he’s always hanging out with model Jena Frumes in his stunning mansion.

But are the pair dating? Is the model his wife? Let’s take a look…

How Much Money Does Jason Derulo Make On TikTok?

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are the King and Queen of TikTok. But are they in a relationship?
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are the King and Queen of TikTok. But are they in a relationship? Picture: instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating?

Yes. They kept everyone guessing for a while about whether they were more than friends but they were then photographed kissing while on a dinner date at Catch is West Hollywood.

According to reports, they first began dating in March and made the decision to isolate together when lockdown was announced.

A source told a tabloid at the time: “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it.

"They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match.

“For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world.

“But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens.”

Is Jenna Frumes Jason Derulo’s wife?

No. The couple are not married.

Just imagine the TikTok they’re going to make when they get engaged though!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren is reportedly dating Stormzy and rumoured to be his new girlfriend.

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren: Instagram & Age Of Stormzy’s ‘New Girlfriend’

Taylor Zakhar Perez has been romantically linked to Joey King

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Reveals Which Celeb He’d ‘Love To Date’

Amy Hart has undergone a teeth transformation.

Amy Hart Teeth: Love Islander Shows Off £100,000 Transformation

Stranger Things' spin-off comic hinted at a potential season 4 plot line

Stranger Things 4 Plot Line Involving Steve And Dustin Hinted At In Spin-Off Comic

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus teases Dua Lipa collab from studio

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & Dua Lipa Collab On Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Everything Harry Styles Has Said About The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters