Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Dating?

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have got fans wondering if they're in a relationship and if the model is his wife. Picture: instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating? Is the model his wife?

Jason Derulo is the King of TikTok and anybody who follows the singer - whose latest video with Will Smith just went viral - will know he’s always hanging out with model Jena Frumes in his stunning mansion.

But are the pair dating? Is the model his wife? Let’s take a look…

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are the King and Queen of TikTok. But are they in a relationship? Picture: instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating?

Yes. They kept everyone guessing for a while about whether they were more than friends but they were then photographed kissing while on a dinner date at Catch is West Hollywood.

According to reports, they first began dating in March and made the decision to isolate together when lockdown was announced.

A source told a tabloid at the time: “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it.

"They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match.

“For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world.

“But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens.”

Is Jenna Frumes Jason Derulo’s wife?

No. The couple are not married.

Just imagine the TikTok they’re going to make when they get engaged though!

