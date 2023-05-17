Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Is A Glistening Metallic Runway Of Looks
17 May 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 17 May 2023, 14:57
Cannes Film Festival is a feast for the eyes when it comes to fashion and the likes of Brie Larsson and Elle Fanning did not disappoint.
The Cannes Film Festival has begun and the highly-anticipated movies aren’t the only thing that gets the world talking.
The style at the prestigious event is just as high-standard and the fashion pack did not disappoint – did you see Brie Larson's so on-trend metallic bodice?!
Cannes Film Festival sees fashion and showbiz royalty come together to see the grand unveiling of some of the biggest films of the year, so it’s only natural the dress code is peak glamour – or, in 2023's case, shimmering embellishments and head-to-toe sequins.
Elle Fanning looked every inch a Disney princess on the red carpet, wearing an Alexander McQueen gown complete with an intricate corset – just like Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance opener, while model Romee Strijd dazzled in a blue, floor-length sequin gown.
10 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
From Brie Larsson to Catherine Zeta Jones, here are the most major looks from Cannes Film Festival so far.
Elle Fanning
Brie Larsson
Catherine Zeta Jones
Romee Strijd
Naomi Campbell
Cindy Bruna
Alessandra Ambrosio
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital