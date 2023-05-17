Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Is A Glistening Metallic Runway Of Looks

17 May 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 17 May 2023, 14:57

Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks so far
Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks so far. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Cannes Film Festival is a feast for the eyes when it comes to fashion and the likes of Brie Larsson and Elle Fanning did not disappoint.

The Cannes Film Festival has begun and the highly-anticipated movies aren’t the only thing that gets the world talking.

The style at the prestigious event is just as high-standard and the fashion pack did not disappoint – did you see Brie Larson's so on-trend metallic bodice?!

Cannes Film Festival sees fashion and showbiz royalty come together to see the grand unveiling of some of the biggest films of the year, so it’s only natural the dress code is peak glamour – or, in 2023's case, shimmering embellishments and head-to-toe sequins.

Elle Fanning looked every inch a Disney princess on the red carpet, wearing an Alexander McQueen gown complete with an intricate corset – just like Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance opener, while model Romee Strijd dazzled in a blue, floor-length sequin gown.

10 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

From Brie Larsson to Catherine Zeta Jones, here are the most major looks from Cannes Film Festival so far.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning wowed in Alexander McQueen
Elle Fanning wowed in Alexander McQueen. Picture: Alamy

Brie Larsson

Brie Larson got the metallic memo in Chanel
Brie Larson got the metallic memo in Chanel. Picture: Alamy

Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible in a red gown
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible in a red gown. Picture: Alamy

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd at the premiere of 'JEANNE DU BARRY' wearing Alberta Ferretti
Romee Strijd at the premiere of 'JEANNE DU BARRY' wearing Alberta Ferretti. Picture: Alamy

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Naomi Campbell at Cannes Film Festival 2023 wearing Celine. Picture: Alamy

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna took power dressing to a whole new level
Cindy Bruna took power dressing to a whole new level. Picture: Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 'Jeanne du Barry' Screening
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 'Jeanne du Barry' Screening. Picture: Getty

