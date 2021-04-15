Camila Cabello In The Studio With Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ Producers As She Works On New Music

Camila Cabello is thought to be working on her third album CC3. Picture: PA/@camilacabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello is working on new music with the producers who are known for working with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, and fans are excited for what's to come!

Camila Cabello may just have made our year a whole lot better after revealing she’s working on new music!

Not only is she in the studio, but she’s working with the same producers who are known for working with some very big names, including her boyfriend and frequent collaborator, Shawn Mendes.

The ‘Havana’ songstress shared a series of snaps on Instagram, including a funny clip with producers Scott Harris and Mike Sabath, as well as a short video of her playing some chords on the guitar.

Scott is best known for his work with Camila’s beau and ‘Señorita’ star, Shawn, while Mike has worked with the likes of One Direction star Liam Payne, as well as Lizzo, to name a few!

Camila Cabello's fans are excited for new music. Picture: Twitter

So, if it wasn’t already obvious that Camila’s next set of songs would be absolute bops, this has definitely confirmed it!

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their excitement about potential new music from the 24-year-old, as it’s been 2 years since the release of her second album ‘Romance’.

One excited fan shared: “I’m so excited! Romance was so long ago and I need new music from her!!!”

Fans are hoping Camila Cabello will collaborate with Shawn Mendes for CC3. Picture: @camilacabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello fans are anticipating her third album. Picture: PA

“WE WANT CC3,” penned another eager fan.

“Her best album is coming,” shared a third.

Camila is no stranger to working with her beau on songs, and after living together throughout lockdown, we wonder if the pair have something in the works?!

We hope so!

