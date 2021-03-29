Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello ‘At Home’ During Robbery In LA As Thieves 'Stole' His Car

29 March 2021, 15:56

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were reportedly targeted by robbers in their LA home.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were reportedly targeted by robbers in their LA home. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were allegedly targeted by robbers who ‘stole’ his car whilst the couple were at home in their Los Angeles mansion.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been reportedly targeted by robbers who ‘broke in’ to their Los Angeles home.

The ‘Senorita’ singers were both allegedly at home during the break-in, with the robbers said to have made off with Shawn’s Mercedes G-Wagon.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

According to TMZ, the couple were at home together when the suspects “broke in through a window”.

It is thought that they left when realising the stars were at home.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were allegedly 'at home' during the robbery.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were allegedly 'at home' during the robbery. Picture: Instagram
Fans were sending their love to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello following the scary incident.
Fans were sending their love to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello following the scary incident. Picture: Twitter

TMZ reported that police were “rushed to the house” but the suspects had already stolen Shawn’s car.

Arrests are yet to be made, according to the publication.

Concerned fans have been sending their love to the couple following the robbery, with many taking to Twitter to share their well-wishes.

One fan penned: “I truly don’t give af if you don’t like shawn and/or camila, but please be aware and respect how scary that day must have been for them. a car is replaceable, it could have been a lot worse. i’m incredibly glad they both are now safe and physically unharmed [sic].”

Shawn Mendes reportedly had his car stolen during the robbery.
Shawn Mendes reportedly had his car stolen during the robbery. Picture: Instagram

“It’s been reported that Shawn and Camila’s house was broken into while they were home, but the suspect(s) left quickly with just car keys. No confirmation yet from them personally, but we hope you two are holding up okay after such a scary situation @shawnmendes @camila_cabello [sic],” shared another.

A third added: “Hoping Shawn and Camila recover from this situation today [heart emoji] my heart is with them today and always.”

Shawn, 22, and Camila, 24, are yet to comment on the robbery.

