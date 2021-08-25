Camila Cabello Sparks Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumours After Fans Spot Ring In TikTok

By Capital FM

Is Cabello Cabello engaged to Shawn Mendes? Fans speculate after noticing a ring on her finger.

Camila Cabello has sparked engagement rumours with her long-term boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The ‘Havana’ songstress sent the internet into meltdown with her latest TikTok as eagle-eyed fans noticed a sparkly ring on what appeared to be her left ring finger.

It wasn’t long before fans filled up the comments with a series of caps-lock questions, rushing to find out if Shawn had popped the question.

“THATS A RING OMG,” wrote one person.

Camila Cabello has sparked engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Fans speculated about whether Camila Cabello was engaged. Picture: TikTok

“Y’all a ring on her engagement finger,” speculated another.

“We see the ring,” insisted a third.

“DID SHAWN PROPOSE????”, asked another eager fan.

However, the ‘Stitches’ singer may not have put on a ring on it just yet as some people did some detective work and realised the camera was flipped on the TikTok clip.

Fans noticed Camila Cabello's ring was actually on her right hand. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been together for two years. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Yep, that means the ring was actually on her right hand!

Making everyone else aware in the comments, someone said: “Y’all the camera is flipped. The ring is on her right hand, not left.”

Another fan even went and did some digging on Instagram, noticing Camila sporting the same ring on her right hand.

Shawmila have been dating for two years, so it’s no wonder fans are excited about the pair’s future together, but for now, let’s enjoy their sweet PDA snaps and hilarious TikToks together!

