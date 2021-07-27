Camila Cabello Trolls Shawn Mendes’ TikTok After Hilarious Editing Blunder

Camila Cabello trolling Shawn Mendes’ TikTok video is another reason why they’re couple goals.

There’s never a dull moment in Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship and they’ve just proved it once again after the ‘Havana’ songstress troller her boyfriend in the cutest way.

It all started when the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker jumped on TikTok to get fans involved in a trend where they show off their vocals to his remix of ‘KESI’ by Camilo.

However, as it turns out, not all of us are naturals at making TikToks and Shawn jokingly admitted he’d ‘been trying to make a TikTok for 2 hours’ as he stumbled a few times in the clip.

It was all going smoothly until the video ended with a clip of Shawn blankly staring into his camera, leaving fans hysterical.

Fans were loving Camila Cabello's TikTok impersonation of Shawn Mendes. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Fans weren’t the only ones amused by the Canadian star’s TikTok attempt as Camila wasted no time in trolling her boyfriend in the best way.

The Cinderella actress ended up remaking the video and even used Shawn’s original audio!

Needless to say, the lip-syncing was on point and she took the trolling to a whole new level of affection for her beau.

“My fave TikTok,” Camila jokingly captioned her post.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together for two years. Picture: Alamy

Shawmila fans were quick to share a series of laughing emojis in the comments, with many agreeing it was the best troll ever.

“Not Camila clowning Shawn,” penned one person, while another said, “She really understood the assignment and I’m here for it".

A third added: “Not Camila making fun of her boyfriend.”

At this point, I think we can all agree that this is what true love looks like!

