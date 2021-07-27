Camila Cabello Trolls Shawn Mendes’ TikTok After Hilarious Editing Blunder

27 July 2021, 13:32

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello trolling Shawn Mendes’ TikTok video is another reason why they’re couple goals.

There’s never a dull moment in Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship and they’ve just proved it once again after the ‘Havana’ songstress troller her boyfriend in the cutest way.

It all started when the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker jumped on TikTok to get fans involved in a trend where they show off their vocals to his remix of ‘KESI’ by Camilo.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Locking Themselves Out Their Car Is All Of Us

However, as it turns out, not all of us are naturals at making TikToks and Shawn jokingly admitted he’d ‘been trying to make a TikTok for 2 hours’ as he stumbled a few times in the clip.

It was all going smoothly until the video ended with a clip of Shawn blankly staring into his camera, leaving fans hysterical.

Fans were loving Camila Cabello's TikTok impersonation of Shawn Mendes
Fans were loving Camila Cabello's TikTok impersonation of Shawn Mendes. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Fans weren’t the only ones amused by the Canadian star’s TikTok attempt as Camila wasted no time in trolling her boyfriend in the best way.

The Cinderella actress ended up remaking the video and even used Shawn’s original audio!

Needless to say, the lip-syncing was on point and she took the trolling to a whole new level of affection for her beau.

“My fave TikTok,” Camila jokingly captioned her post.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together for two years
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together for two years. Picture: Alamy

Shawmila fans were quick to share a series of laughing emojis in the comments, with many agreeing it was the best troll ever.

“Not Camila clowning Shawn,” penned one person, while another said, “She really understood the assignment and I’m here for it".

A third added: “Not Camila making fun of her boyfriend.”

At this point, I think we can all agree that this is what true love looks like!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Stormzy was left stunned by a wax work figure of himself

Stormzy’s New Madame Tussauds' Wax Work Is So Realistic Even His Nephew Thinks It’s Him

Apparently we can expect an 'Easy A' sequel after all this time

Easy A Is Finally Getting A Sequel And We’re Not Okay

Medhy Malanda has earned an impressive net worth ahead of Love Island

Love Island Medhy Malanda’s Impressive Net Worth From American Football Career

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island

Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment

This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Who Are Harry Styles' Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2