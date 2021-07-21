Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Locking Themselves Out Their Car Is All Of Us

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello misplacing their car keys is the most relatable thing you'll see today. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ran into some car trouble after a recent lunch date in LA.

One of the biggest A-list couples around, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, enjoyed a lunch date together before getting themselves into a very relatable predicament.

The couple managed to lock themselves out of their car and honestly, we feel their pain!

The ‘Señorita’ singers seemed to be having a super romantic date day, with the pair grabbing some lunch in Los Angeles, before returning to their car and realising they’d misplaced the keys.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the couple had a look around for the keys once realising they’d been misplaced.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went through some car mishap during their date. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

However, it wasn’t long before they managed to find them, and were all smiles as they drove off!

The ‘Havana’ songstress wore a long floaty sundress during her date day with her beau, while Shawn sported a long sleeve green top with a pair of black shorts.

This comes after Shawn and Camila celebrated their two-year anniversary together with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

During their trip, they both shared sweet snaps together on Instagram to mark the occasion, while gushing over each other in their captions.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for 2 years. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just celebrated their second anniversary. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

They officially started dating in summer 2019, just a month after dropping their hit ‘Señorita’.

It was Shawmila's second collaboration, after releasing ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in 2015.

They've been going strong ever since and they even have a puppy together!

