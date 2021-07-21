Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Locking Themselves Out Their Car Is All Of Us

21 July 2021, 10:52

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello misplacing their car keys is the most relatable thing you'll see today
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello misplacing their car keys is the most relatable thing you'll see today. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ran into some car trouble after a recent lunch date in LA.

One of the biggest A-list couples around, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, enjoyed a lunch date together before getting themselves into a very relatable predicament.

The couple managed to lock themselves out of their car and honestly, we feel their pain!

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Body Shamers In Powerful New Tik Tok

The ‘Señorita’ singers seemed to be having a super romantic date day, with the pair grabbing some lunch in Los Angeles, before returning to their car and realising they’d misplaced the keys.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the couple had a look around for the keys once realising they’d been misplaced.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went through some car mishap during their date
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went through some car mishap during their date. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

However, it wasn’t long before they managed to find them, and were all smiles as they drove off!

The ‘Havana’ songstress wore a long floaty sundress during her date day with her beau, while Shawn sported a long sleeve green top with a pair of black shorts.

This comes after Shawn and Camila celebrated their two-year anniversary together with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

During their trip, they both shared sweet snaps together on Instagram to mark the occasion, while gushing over each other in their captions.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for 2 years
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for 2 years. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just celebrated their second anniversary
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just celebrated their second anniversary. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

They officially started dating in summer 2019, just a month after dropping their hit ‘Señorita’.

It was Shawmila's second collaboration, after releasing ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in 2015.

They've been going strong ever since and they even have a puppy together!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island

Who Is Tyler Cruickshank? 7 Facts About The Love Island Bombshell You Need To Know

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far

The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Love Island are welcoming new bombshell Georgia Townend

Inside Georgia Townend’s Lavish Lifestyle As She Enters The Love Island Villa

When will Casa Amor be this year?

When Is Casa Amor Starting On Love Island 2021?

TikTok users are loving Anne-Marie and Little Mix's new bop

Little Mix And Anne-Marie’s New Song Kiss My (Uh-Oh) Is Already A TikTok Hit

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2