Camila Cabello Shuts Down Body Shamers In Powerful New Tik Tok

Camila Cabello empowers followers on Tik Tok. Picture: PA Images/Tik Tok

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello opened up about body confidence and self-love amid cruel comments online about her figure...

Camila Cabello didn't mince her words when hitting back at the haters!

The 'My Oh My' songstress took to Tik Tok to set the record straight when it comes to body confidence and put the trolls in their place!

Camila preached to her followers that "war with your body is so last season" as she addressed the commentary on her recent paparazzi photos...

Camila Cabello hits back at cruel trolls. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation made a powerful statement with the video posted to her Tik Tok page on Saturday, she titled the clip "I luv my body [sic]".

The empowering message comes after a slew of commentary directed at the singer's body online after paparazzi pictures emerged of Camila going for a jog.

In the video she said: "I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy.

"And I'm wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn't tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person!"

She continued to give an impassioned speech on why we should all indulge in self-love: "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do."

The comment section soon flooded with messages from fans praising the 'Señorita' singer for breaking down harmful beauty standards online.

One user wrote: "SUCH A ROLE MODEL."

Camila Cabello set the record straight on self-love. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Another Tik Tokker gushed over Camila's candid post: "Gosh! I love this so much! Be grateful for our REAL bodies."

Iconic actress, Reese Witherspoon, even commented "Amen" to the inspiring clip.

Reese witherspoon commented camila's post on tiktok 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uEkc0wNlLe — elisa (@thpinks) July 19, 2021

Camila is leading by example and showing us all how to indulge in a little bit more self-love!

"We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat.

"And we gotta own that baby."

The video has amassed over 3.2 million views at the time of writing – that's a lot of empowerment that Camila's put out into the world!

