Camila Cabello Shuts Down Body Shamers In Powerful New Tik Tok

19 July 2021, 15:41

Camila Cabello empowers followers on Tik Tok
Camila Cabello empowers followers on Tik Tok. Picture: PA Images/Tik Tok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello opened up about body confidence and self-love amid cruel comments online about her figure...

Camila Cabello didn't mince her words when hitting back at the haters!

The 'My Oh My' songstress took to Tik Tok to set the record straight when it comes to body confidence and put the trolls in their place!

When Is Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello Coming Out? Trailers, Cast Updates & All The Latest

Camila preached to her followers that "war with your body is so last season" as she addressed the commentary on her recent paparazzi photos...

Camila Cabello hits back at cruel trolls
Camila Cabello hits back at cruel trolls. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation made a powerful statement with the video posted to her Tik Tok page on Saturday, she titled the clip "I luv my body [sic]".

The empowering message comes after a slew of commentary directed at the singer's body online after paparazzi pictures emerged of Camila going for a jog.

In the video she said: "I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy.

"And I'm wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn't tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person!"

She continued to give an impassioned speech on why we should all indulge in self-love: "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do."

The comment section soon flooded with messages from fans praising the 'Señorita' singer for breaking down harmful beauty standards online.

One user wrote: "SUCH A ROLE MODEL."

Camila Cabello set the record straight on self-love
Camila Cabello set the record straight on self-love. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Another Tik Tokker gushed over Camila's candid post: "Gosh! I love this so much! Be grateful for our REAL bodies."

Iconic actress, Reese Witherspoon, even commented "Amen" to the inspiring clip.

Camila is leading by example and showing us all how to indulge in a little bit more self-love!

"We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat.

"And we gotta own that baby."

The video has amassed over 3.2 million views at the time of writing – that's a lot of empowerment that Camila's put out into the world!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon make controversial decision in 'Snog, Marry, Pie' challenge

Liam And Jake Both Kiss Kaz In Tonight’s Love Island – Leaving Millie And Liberty Livid

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

TV & Film

Halsey has welcomed her first baby

Halsey Announces Birth Of First Baby With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Brad McClelland finally talks about how he feels for Lucinda Strafford

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Admits He Should Have ‘Said A Bit More’ To Lucinda Strafford Before Leaving The Villa
Jamie Lynn Spears performed some of Britney's songs in 2017 as part of a tribute

Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears And When Did She Perform Sister Britney’s Songs?

Does Lucinda Strafford have a boyfriend back home?

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Accused Of Having Footballer Boyfriend Back Home

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2