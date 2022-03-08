Camila Cabello Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction After Accidentally Flashing During TV Appearance

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello has reacted to her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction which happened during a live TV interview.

Camila Cabello has shared her reaction after accidentally flashing her nipple during a live TV appearance.

The ‘Señorita’ star joined The One Show to promote her latest single ‘Bam Bam’ featuring Ed Sheeran, in which she sings about her heartache following her split from Shawn Mendes.

However, when she was asked to demonstrate her favourite dance move from her music video, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Camila Cabello has reacted after accidentally flashing her nipple during a TV interview. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello's wardrobe malfunction happened during a live TV appearance. Picture: BBC

As the 25-year-old stood up to showcase her chosen dance move, she adjusted her shirt and accidentally exposed more than intended.

Addressing it, Camila joked: “I just flashed you, I hope you didn’t see nipple!”

However, the hosts went on to ensure that it does happen to the best of us!

Later addressing the nip slip, Camila hopped on TikTok to poke fun at the awkward encounter.

Camila Cabello poked fun at the mishap afterwards on social media. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello's fans reassured her she handled the wardrobe malfunction in the best way. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

She captioned the video: “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” while singing along to the lyrics: “I wish I had a time machine.”

Camila then added in the comments section: “Least they’re cute tho,” handling the wardrobe malfunction in the best way possible!

Fans laughed off the encounter also, reassuring her that she played it off well and applauded her for continuing her dance routine.

