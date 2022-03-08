Camila Cabello Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction After Accidentally Flashing During TV Appearance

8 March 2022, 13:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello has reacted to her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction which happened during a live TV interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camila Cabello has shared her reaction after accidentally flashing her nipple during a live TV appearance.

The ‘Señorita’ star joined The One Show to promote her latest single ‘Bam Bam’ featuring Ed Sheeran, in which she sings about her heartache following her split from Shawn Mendes.

However, when she was asked to demonstrate her favourite dance move from her music video, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Camila Cabello Album Updates, New Music & All The Details

Camila Cabello has reacted after accidentally flashing her nipple during a TV interview
Camila Cabello has reacted after accidentally flashing her nipple during a TV interview. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram
Camila Cabello's wardrobe malfunction happened during a live TV appearance
Camila Cabello's wardrobe malfunction happened during a live TV appearance. Picture: BBC

As the 25-year-old stood up to showcase her chosen dance move, she adjusted her shirt and accidentally exposed more than intended.

Addressing it, Camila joked: “I just flashed you, I hope you didn’t see nipple!”

However, the hosts went on to ensure that it does happen to the best of us!

Later addressing the nip slip, Camila hopped on TikTok to poke fun at the awkward encounter.

Camila Cabello poked fun at the mishap afterwards on social media
Camila Cabello poked fun at the mishap afterwards on social media. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram
Camila Cabello's fans reassured her she handled the wardrobe malfunction in the best way
Camila Cabello's fans reassured her she handled the wardrobe malfunction in the best way. Picture: @camila_cabello/Instagram

She captioned the video: “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” while singing along to the lyrics: “I wish I had a time machine.”

Camila then added in the comments section: “Least they’re cute tho,” handling the wardrobe malfunction in the best way possible!

Fans laughed off the encounter also, reassuring her that she played it off well and applauded her for continuing her dance routine.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

One Direction's wax figures are being retired

One Direction Fans Beg Madame Tussauds To Let Them Keep The Band's Wax Work Body Parts

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March

10 Influential Women To Follow On International Women’s Day

Features

Here's your International Women's Day watch list...

Celebrate International Women's Day With These Film & TV Picks

Sydney Sweeney has dyed her hair red and fans can't get enough of her new look!

Sydney Sweeney Debuts Red Hair Transformation & We Are Obsessed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star