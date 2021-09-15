Here's Why Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account

15 September 2021, 11:55

Why did Britney delete her Instagram?
Why did Britney delete her Instagram? Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram/Getty
Britney Spears' Instagram account was taken down earlier this week – here's what the 'Toxic' singer had to say about it...

Earlier this week fans noticed that Britney Spears' Instagram account had vanished!

Now the star has taken to another social media platform to set the record straight as to why her profile is down.

The Instagram disappearing act came just days after the news of the 'Womaniser' singer's engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Both Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, announced their incredible news on September 13th before her account vanished.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently got engaged
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently got engaged. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

The mum-of-two had a whopping 34 million followers on the photo-sharing platform before the deletion, her fans noticed that every snap had been scrubbed from the profile as well as the follower account.

Before long, the iconic noughties songstress took to Twitter to clear up the confusing situation.

She wrote: "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!

She assured fans that she'll "be back soon."

Britney Spears Instagram account was deleted
Britney Spears Instagram account was deleted. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

The pop royal revealed that she will be taking a break away from the platform as she focuses on her personal life.

Actor and fitness trainer Sam popped the question over the weekend after the four years of dating.

Brit made the incredible news public on Monday as she showed off the diamond engagement ring."

She captioned the picture: "I can’t f*****g believe it."

Britney revealed that she's taking a break from Instagram
Britney revealed that she's taking a break from Instagram. Picture: Getty

Asghari also shared his euphoria over the relationship milestone, posting a simple snap of the soon to be betrothed couple sharing a smooch – and of course the ring was in shot!

The news of their engagement comes after her father filed to end the conservatorship his daughter has been under for 13 years.

