Britney Spears Wishes Dylan & Cole Sprouse Happy Birthday In Adorable Throwback Video

Britney Spears wished Dylan and Cole happy birthday in a 1999 video. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The Sprouse twins got a sweet birthday message from Britney Spears on their birthday over two decades ago and Dylan’s only just dusted it off.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse had a happy birthday tribute from actual Britney Spears when they were kids, years before they made their Disney Channel debut.

Taking to Instagram ahead of his and his twin brother’s birthday, Dylan said he found the video on an old VHS tape.

Remember those?

In the video, then 18-year-old Britney was asked by an Access Hollywood reporter if she could wish the brothers, who were starring in Big Daddy with Adam Sandler around the same time, a happy birthday.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in 1999. Picture: Getty

After confirming their names, she says: “Happy birthday Dylan and Cole, I hope you have a wonderful birthday,” sweetly smiling at the camera.

Dylan captioned it: “1999? Recently dug up a dusty old VHS tape with this footage on it. Just in time for the birthday. Thanks Britney. #freebritney.”

Britney’s name has been in the headlines daily for over a year now, after the details of her conservatorship run by her father emerged.

Britney Spears has been locked in a conservatorship battle for years. Picture: Getty

The #FreeBritney movement gained traction when fans discovered the pop star is unable to control her own finances and is under a strict guardianship.

Support for her only grew when the Framing Britney Spears documentary aired earlier this year.

In July this year Britney spoke about her wish to end the conservatorship in a court hearing.

