Britney Spears Apologises To Fans For ‘Pretending To Be Ok’ After Shocking Claims About Conservatorship

25 June 2021, 10:43 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 11:09

Britney Spears apologised to fans for 'pretending to be okay'
Britney Spears apologised to fans for 'pretending to be okay'. Picture: Getty / PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears shared an apologetic message to fans after making shocking claims in court about her conservatorship.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to apologise for ‘pretending everything was ok’ on her social media platform.

The mum of two appeared at a court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, where she made some shocking claims about the team around her.

All The Times Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Shown Support Throughout Conservatorship Ordeal

She said in a lengthy message the following day: “I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing [sic].

Britney Spears accused her team of 'controlling' her
Britney Spears accused her team of 'controlling' her. Picture: PA

“I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s****y a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Britney continued: “I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”

She added that ‘pretending’ she was ok helped her feel better, but decided to be honest with her fans for those ‘going through hell.’

Britney Spears supporters have been protesting against her conservatorship for years
Britney Spears supporters have been protesting against her conservatorship for years. Picture: PA

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence,” she continued.

“And to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

Britney appeared at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday to request for the restrictions to end.

She made some shocking claims, including that she’s unable to get pregnant because her ‘team’ won’t allow her to remove her IUD.

A lawyer for her father, Jamie Spears, read out a statement on his behalf during the hearing which read: "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.

"Mr Spears loves his daughter, and he misses her very much."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed

The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have made After fans' day

Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Just Gave After We Fell Fans A Mini Meltdown

Harry Styles' latest unseen picture is making fans nostalgic

We’ve Been Blessed With Another Harry Styles Unseen Picture

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet All The Contestants

Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake

Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

Love Island Season 5 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From 2019 & Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills