Britney Spears Apologises To Fans For ‘Pretending To Be Ok’ After Shocking Claims About Conservatorship

Britney Spears apologised to fans for 'pretending to be okay'. Picture: Getty / PA

Britney Spears shared an apologetic message to fans after making shocking claims in court about her conservatorship.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to apologise for ‘pretending everything was ok’ on her social media platform.

The mum of two appeared at a court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, where she made some shocking claims about the team around her.

She said in a lengthy message the following day: “I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing [sic].

Britney Spears accused her team of 'controlling' her. Picture: PA

“I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s****y a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Britney continued: “I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”

She added that ‘pretending’ she was ok helped her feel better, but decided to be honest with her fans for those ‘going through hell.’

Britney Spears supporters have been protesting against her conservatorship for years. Picture: PA

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence,” she continued.

“And to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

Britney appeared at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday to request for the restrictions to end.

She made some shocking claims, including that she’s unable to get pregnant because her ‘team’ won’t allow her to remove her IUD.

A lawyer for her father, Jamie Spears, read out a statement on his behalf during the hearing which read: "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.

"Mr Spears loves his daughter, and he misses her very much."

