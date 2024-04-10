Inside Heartstopper's Bradley Riches' Surprise Engagement

10 April 2024, 10:54

Bradley wrote "I love you endlessly" whne he announced his engagement to Scott.
Bradley wrote "I love you endlessly" whne he announced his engagement to Scott. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

By Abbie Reynolds

Just weeks after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches announced his engagement to boyfriend Scott Johnston.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2024 is proving to be quite the year for Heartstopper star Bradley Riches.

First he went into the most famous house, aka Celebrity Big Brother, then he ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for the Nation Autistic Society and then... his boyfriend Scott Johnston popped the big question and of course he said yes.

He announced the news online with the date '08/04/24' and the caption "Erm...YES!" before adding: "I never thought I'd find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled with connecting my emotions in relationships,

"And then Scott Johnson came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly," someone pass the tissues because that is the most adorable engagement announcement to exist ever!

Bradley, 22, who has been with Scott since 2021, has been outspoken about his autism diagnosis and has been an active advocate for raising awareness for the neurodivergent community.

Speaking to Capital he said: "I think the more we speak about being autistic [or] neurodivergent, the more people could maybe see similarities or understand you in ways that they didn't realise."

Bradley's boyfriend Scott proposed in Sorrento, Italy
Bradley's boyfriend Scott proposed in Sorrento, Italy. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

The engagement news came just days after Bradley had taken part in a half marathon and then jetted off for a well deserved holiday in Sorrento, Italy with his boyfriend.

Whilst away Scott surprised Bradley with a scenic proposal complete with mountain views and a love heart made out of rose petals. It looked like a very intimate affair between the couple, and of course who ever was behind the camera capturing the glorious moments after.

The actor's co-stars were quick to congratulate, with CBB winner David Potts commenting: "OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY"

During his time in the Big Brother house Bradley had bonded the most with David, telling us: "I'm so glad I had David because David understood me without me even having to say who I was. And I was the same with him, we both understood each other.

"We bonded quite early, pretty much as soon as I walked in type of thing."

Of course David wasn't the only one to extend his congratulations, Zeze Mills, Colson Smith and Ekin-Su were amongst those who commented on his post.

Bradley Riches announced his engagement on Instagram
Bradley Riches announced his engagement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

Coronation Street star Colson quipped, "I can't wait for the wash boys to sing at the wedding," referencing the parody boyband he formed with Bradley, David and Nikita Kuzmin whilst on the reality TV show.

One commenter asked if Scott was the newest member of the band but Bradley commented back: "He didn't get through the audition process unfortunately."

The actor re-shared his post to his IG story, writing "crying until next year", suggesting the proposal took him by complete surprise.

Bradley's fiancé isn't in the public eye so little is known about him but loving photos of the pair show that they've been going strong as a couple since 2021 at least.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023

Travis Kielce Admits He And Taylor Swift Are 'Having A Blast'

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album And Going On Tour In 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo's signature footwear are a pair of Doc Martens

What To Wear To An Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Best Outfit Inspo

Zendaya speaks about wanting a family in the future

Zendaya Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Having Kids

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits