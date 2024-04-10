Inside Heartstopper's Bradley Riches' Surprise Engagement

Bradley wrote "I love you endlessly" whne he announced his engagement to Scott. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

By Abbie Reynolds

Just weeks after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches announced his engagement to boyfriend Scott Johnston.

2024 is proving to be quite the year for Heartstopper star Bradley Riches.

First he went into the most famous house, aka Celebrity Big Brother, then he ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for the Nation Autistic Society and then... his boyfriend Scott Johnston popped the big question and of course he said yes.

He announced the news online with the date '08/04/24' and the caption "Erm...YES!" before adding: "I never thought I'd find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled with connecting my emotions in relationships,

"And then Scott Johnson came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly," someone pass the tissues because that is the most adorable engagement announcement to exist ever!

Bradley, 22, who has been with Scott since 2021, has been outspoken about his autism diagnosis and has been an active advocate for raising awareness for the neurodivergent community.

Speaking to Capital he said: "I think the more we speak about being autistic [or] neurodivergent, the more people could maybe see similarities or understand you in ways that they didn't realise."

Bradley's boyfriend Scott proposed in Sorrento, Italy. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

The engagement news came just days after Bradley had taken part in a half marathon and then jetted off for a well deserved holiday in Sorrento, Italy with his boyfriend.

Whilst away Scott surprised Bradley with a scenic proposal complete with mountain views and a love heart made out of rose petals. It looked like a very intimate affair between the couple, and of course who ever was behind the camera capturing the glorious moments after.

The actor's co-stars were quick to congratulate, with CBB winner David Potts commenting: "OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY"

During his time in the Big Brother house Bradley had bonded the most with David, telling us: "I'm so glad I had David because David understood me without me even having to say who I was. And I was the same with him, we both understood each other.

"We bonded quite early, pretty much as soon as I walked in type of thing."

Of course David wasn't the only one to extend his congratulations, Zeze Mills, Colson Smith and Ekin-Su were amongst those who commented on his post.

Bradley Riches announced his engagement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @brad_riches

Coronation Street star Colson quipped, "I can't wait for the wash boys to sing at the wedding," referencing the parody boyband he formed with Bradley, David and Nikita Kuzmin whilst on the reality TV show.

One commenter asked if Scott was the newest member of the band but Bradley commented back: "He didn't get through the audition process unfortunately."

The actor re-shared his post to his IG story, writing "crying until next year", suggesting the proposal took him by complete surprise.

Bradley's fiancé isn't in the public eye so little is known about him but loving photos of the pair show that they've been going strong as a couple since 2021 at least.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.