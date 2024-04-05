Who Is Sebastian Croft? Get To Know The How To Date Billy Walsh Actor

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Croft and where you recognise him from
Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Croft including all the movies and TV shows he has been in, from Heartstopper to Game Of Thrones, his age, his height and more.

If you're looking for a fun family movie look no further than Prime Video's How To Date Billy Walsh, starring Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran as Amelia and Sebastian Croft and Archie.

The cutesy rom-com follows two besties at the bottom of the school food chain trying to attract the attention of the hottest boy in school, Billy Walsh, played by Tanner Buchanan. But when you're watching you'll likely do a double take and ask, where have I seen Archie before?

He may only be 22 years old, but Sebastian Croft has a fair few screen credits to his name, most notably Heartstopper but there are a few more that might surprise you. Here is everything you need to know about the actor including all the films and TV shows he's been in.

How old is Sebastian Croft?

Born 16 December 2001 Sebastian - full name Sebastian Theodore Kemble Croft - is 22 years old. He has been acting since a child and landed the role as Ben Hope in Heartstopper when he was 20.

He was born in Oxford and despite acting from a young age he completed his GCSE's and got A Levels in English, philosophy and film.

How tall is Sebastian Croft?

The young actor is believed to be about 5 foot 8 inches but against his How To Date Billy Walsh co-star Charithra he looks very tall, as she stands at 5 foot 3 inches.

Why is Sebastian Croft famous?

Sebastian rose to fame after he starred in the sixth season of Game Of Thrones in 2016. He was 15 and played the young version of Eddard Stark who is portrayed by Sean Bean as an adult and Robert Aramayo as a young adult.

Since then he has been in other projects like Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Prime Video's How To Date Billy Walsh and Netflix's Heartstopper.

What episode of Game Of Thrones is Sebastian Croft in?

Sebastian features as a young Eddard Stark in two episodes of GOT season six, titled 'Home' and 'The Door'.

What TV shows and movies has Sebastian Croft been in?

Films that Sebastian is in:

  • The Hippopotamus 2017
  • Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans 2019
  • I'll Find You 2019
  • Where Is Anne Frank 2021
  • School's Out Forever 2021
  • Dampyr 2022
  • Wonderwell 2023
  • How to Date Billy Walsh 2024
  • Archie 2024

TV Shows that Sebastian in:

  • Houdini & Doyle 2016
  • Game of Thrones 2016
  • Penny Dreadful 2016
  • Love, Death & Robots 2021
  • Doom Patrol 2021
  • Heartstopper 2022-2023
  • Dope Girls 2024

Sadly, Sebastian has revealed that he's likely not returning to Heartstopper as he feels his character Ben Hope's story has come to its conclusion. Speaking with Attitude, he said: “I feel really proud of the way that we ended Ben’s character and his arc. And so I wouldn’t want to go back from a story perspective because I feel like that’s been left where it needs to.

"But I’d love to go back in terms of working with everyone. It was such a special experience. Hopefully, I’ll get to work with lots of the same people again at some point.”

Is Sebastian Croft in Harry Potter?

He isn't in any of the Harry Potter films but he does exist in the wizarding universe as he voiced option one for the player character in the game Hogwarts Legacy.

As an LGBTQ+ ally Sebastian felt compelled to speak out when JK Rowling started to voice TERF ideologies. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with.

"This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling's views. I believe wholeheartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men."

