Boy George Hits Back At Matt Hancock 'Bullying' Claims After I'm A Celeb Exit

25 November 2022, 10:20

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Boy George has insisted there’s no bad blood between him and his former I’m A Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock.

Boy George has broken his silence over claims that he ‘bullied’ Matt Hancock in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pop superstar didn’t shy away from his feelings after the former health secretary entered the camp as a late addition, as he and other campmates shared their disappointment for the Tory MP joining the jungle.

A string of campmates then openly expressed their concerns about the controversial contestant and quizzed Hancock about his breach of social distancing rules last year during the pandemic.

During his time on the show, George said he wasn't sure if he could stay in camp with Matt there, as he recalled not being able to see his ill mum in hospital due to the MP’s rules at the time.

Boy George confronted Matt Hancock about his feelings about him in the jungle
Boy George confronted Matt Hancock about his feelings about him in the jungle. Picture: ITV
Boy George was the fourth campmate to leave I'm A Celeb
Boy George was the fourth campmate to leave I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

However, he decided to remain in camp before he became the fourth campmate to be eliminated earlier this week.

Jumping back on social media after appearing on the show, George took time to respond to some fan tweets and addressed one, in particular, which claimed that he and some co-stars ‘bullied’ Matt.

“I think @MattHancock will say otherwise and many will have Ostrich Egg on their faces. I treated him with absolute respect. I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness,” said Boy George.

In another tweet, he said: “Not everything is broadcast! I said plenty but in the end I did not want to bully Matt. He will not complain about me because I behaved like an adult."

“There is zero issue between us. That might disappoint some but I have no regrets about anything. I’m not five years old!” he added.

This comes just days before the final as five contestants are now remaining; Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, former Lioness Jill Scott, ex-rugby star Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

I’m A Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV.

