Black Pound Day UK 2020: What Is It And How To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Black Pound Day UK is set to be a monthly initiative. Picture: blackpoundday.uk/Getty

When Is Black Pound Day in the UK? Black Lives Matter movement inspires new day - here's what it's all about and how you can show your support.

Black Pound day is set to launch for the first time ever this weekend, in the UK.

Following on from the Black Lives Matter movement, this day will mark a very important step in the Black community.

Going forward, Black Pound Day will be celebrated once a month, every month.

But what is it and how can I support Black-owned businesses?

What is Black Pound Day?

The campaign has been set-up for people across the UK to support and invest in Black-Owned businesses for the day, with the description reading: "We will replace our normal purchases with Black-owned businesses, where possible for one full day.”

It was created by Swiss, a musician from the UK hip hop and garage group So Solid Crew, in response to the tragic killing of George Floyd, which sparked worldwide BLM protests.

The organisation’s website reads: "[Swiss’] idea hopes to underpin our long-term financial growth and infrastructure, empowering and motivating the Black community.

"The day is also an opportunity to find out how everyone can support Black businesses over the long-term. So don't forget to share brands that you love, businesses that you can't live without, and make sure to hashtag #BlackPoundDay.”

When is Black Pound Day?

Saturday, June 27, will see the first-ever Black Pound Day, and it will then be continued once a month.

So Solid Crew's Swiss created the organisation. Picture: Instagram

How can I support Black-owned businesses on Black Pound Day?

Black Pound Day encourages people to support Black-owned businesses. Picture: blackpoundday.uk

If you visit the official website blackpoundday.uk, you can go to the ‘shop’ tab, where you can search what type of item/service you’re looking to purchase and where you’re based.

It will then give you a list of Black-owned businesses in your area that are selling what you want to purchase.

