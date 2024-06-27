Bridgerton's Bessie Carter And Sam Phillips Confirm Dating Rumours With A Kiss

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips seem to confirm romance. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Bridgerton actors Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips confirmed their off-screen romance on a PDA-filled outing caught on camera.

Dearest Gentle Reader, there's a new love match confirmed! Bessie Carter, 30, who plays Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips,40, who plays Lord Debling, in Netflix's Bridgerton have been the centre of dating rumours for a while now.

And while neither of them have confirmed that they're dating, there have been signs and now in photos of them on a country walk their affections towards one another are clear.

Ditching the regency era get up, Bessie and Sam where dressed in super casual walking 'fits. In some of the photos Bessie is seen nuzzling into Sam's neck giving him a discrete kiss.

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips spotted in a cosy moment on a walk. Picture: Splash News

People became aware of their alleged relationship in November last year when they both attended the Wonka premiere and were photographed with Bessie's famous parents, looking like one big happy family.

But their relationship dates back further than that, as in April 2023 Sam shared a picture with Bessie on Instagram and in reply to a comment saying "lovely couple", Sam wrote back "big love" which suggests they've been an 'open secret' for a while.

The pair aren't the only members of the ton who have found love on the Bridgerton set, with fellow Featherington sister Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa, romantically inked to Luke Thompson, who stars as Benedict Bridgerton.

Sam Phillips with Bessie Carter and her mum Imelda Staunton. Picture: Getty

In January 2024 Luke and Harriet were pictured at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party where he planted a kiss on her head as they posed with their arms firmly around each other’s waists.

But much like Sam and Bessie, their courtship dates back much further with Harriet sharing a fan edit of Luke on her IG in 2021 with the caption: “My favourite Luke soz @lukenewtonuk.”

Bessie and Sam haven't spoken publicly about their relationship but after these piccies it seems impossible for them to not be dating.

