Bridgerton's Bessie Carter And Sam Phillips Confirm Dating Rumours With A Kiss

27 June 2024, 11:30 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 13:28

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips seem to confirm romance
Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips seem to confirm romance. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Bridgerton actors Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips confirmed their off-screen romance on a PDA-filled outing caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dearest Gentle Reader, there's a new love match confirmed! Bessie Carter, 30, who plays Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips,40, who plays Lord Debling, in Netflix's Bridgerton have been the centre of dating rumours for a while now.

And while neither of them have confirmed that they're dating, there have been signs and now in photos of them on a country walk their affections towards one another are clear.

Ditching the regency era get up, Bessie and Sam where dressed in super casual walking 'fits. In some of the photos Bessie is seen nuzzling into Sam's neck giving him a discrete kiss.

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips spotted in a cosy moment on a walk
Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips spotted in a cosy moment on a walk. Picture: Splash News

People became aware of their alleged relationship in November last year when they both attended the Wonka premiere and were photographed with Bessie's famous parents, looking like one big happy family.

But their relationship dates back further than that, as in April 2023 Sam shared a picture with Bessie on Instagram and in reply to a comment saying "lovely couple", Sam wrote back "big love" which suggests they've been an 'open secret' for a while.

The pair aren't the only members of the ton who have found love on the Bridgerton set, with fellow Featherington sister Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa, romantically inked to Luke Thompson, who stars as Benedict Bridgerton.

Sam Phillips with Bessie Carter and her mum Imelda Staunton
Sam Phillips with Bessie Carter and her mum Imelda Staunton. Picture: Getty

In January 2024 Luke and Harriet were pictured at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party where he planted a kiss on her head as they posed with their arms firmly around each other’s waists.

But much like Sam and Bessie, their courtship dates back much further with Harriet sharing a fan edit of Luke on her IG in 2021 with the caption: “My favourite Luke soz @lukenewtonuk.”

Bessie and Sam haven't spoken publicly about their relationship but after these piccies it seems impossible for them to not be dating.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate

House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate

TV & Film

How did Mikey die in The Bear? His Death Explained

How Did Mikey Die In The Bear? His Death Explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Nicola Coughlan addresses conversation about Penelope and Colin's chemistry in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Responds To Fans Questioning Colin and Penelope's Chemistry

TV & Film

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits