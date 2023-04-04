Beautiful Disaster Movie: Cast, Release Date & How To Watch It In The UK

On Air Now
4 April 2023, 17:12
The lowdown on the Beautiful Disaster movie from the cast and trailer to the UK release date.
Beautiful Disaster seems to be the latest movie taking over the internet after the trailer left fans wanting to know more about the romance film.
The new flick stars Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner as Travis and Abby, respectively, and has been getting a lot of attention - especially from fans of After, as both films have been adapted by the same production company, Voltage Pictures.
But what exactly is Beautiful Disaster about? How can I watch it in the UK and who else is in the cast?
Here’s the lowdown…
Beautiful Disaster is based on the novel by the same name by Jamie McGuire and sees two college students - Travis and Abby - fall in love after becoming friends.
However, Travis typically doesn’t believe in relationships and is known as the university’s one-night stand man which leads to a turbulent romance between the two.
Some fans have even likened the relationship of Travis and Abby to Hardin and Tessa from the After film series, which are based on the books of the same name by Anna Todd.
Beautiful Disaster was released in the UK on April 4th.
The movie has gone straight to theatres and can be watched in various cinemas across the country.
Not to worry if you don't have a chance to watch it on the big screen, though, as the flick will also make its way onto the streaming platform Amazon Prime on May 5th.
The casting for Beautiful Disaster is as follows:
