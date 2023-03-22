Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Are Engaged After 5 Years Together

22 March 2023, 10:48

Dylan and Barbara are engaged!
Dylan and Barbara are engaged! Picture: Getty/Barbara Palvin/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly newly engaged after five years of dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports whir that Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged!

After nearly five years of dating, the actor has allegedly popped the question to his model girlfriend who has been spotted sporting a diamond ring.

Cole Sprouse Speaks About Split From Lili Reinhart In Controversial Interview

A source told ET: “Dylan and Barbara are engaged, they have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy.

"They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides," the insider revealed, "but they’re even happier than usual."

Dylan and Barbara began dating in 2018
Dylan and Barbara began dating in 2018. Picture: Getty

The publication was told that the pair "can't wait to start this new chapter together".

As one of showbiz's most loved-up couples, fans have been rooting for these two to head down the aisle for quite some time.

Rumours swirled that wedding bells were imminent for Barbara and Dylan earlier this month when the supermodel was seen at the Mammoth Film festival wearing a diamond on her left ring finger.

Barbara was seen wearing an engagement ring at an event
Barbara was seen wearing an engagement ring at an event. Picture: Getty
Dylan reportedly popped the question
Dylan reportedly popped the question. Picture: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

The dazzling piece of jewellery was absent whilst she walked the red carpet but she was allegedly spotted wearing the ring later on at the event.

The newly engaged couple first began dating in 2018 after Sprouse slid into her DMs, offering to hang out whilst he was in New York. Barbara didn't reply until six months later but the pair soon connected and the rest is history!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

