Ariana Grande’s Wedding Band Designed By Husband Dalton Gomez

18 May 2021, 12:17

Dalton Gomez designed a custom wedding band for new wife, Ariana Grande
Dalton Gomez designed a custom wedding band for new wife, Ariana Grande. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande's new husband, Dalton Gomez, designed a custom wedding band for his new bride.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the weekend.

The wedding is rumoured to have been a tiny and intimate event over the weekend at the superstar's $6.75 million California home after one year together.

The songstress, 27, became engaged in December 2020, subsequently having a top-secret wedding less than six months after their engagement.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Dalton proposed with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring that he designed himself, the real estate agent, 25, also followed suit with Ariana's wedding band.

Ariana Grande received a custom engagement ring from Dalton Gomez in December
Ariana Grande received a custom engagement ring from Dalton Gomez in December. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

E! News reports that the ring is "A beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band", and that the 'thank u, next' singer is over the moon with her husband's choice.

Dalton collaborated with Solow & Co on the platinum wedding band, the same jewellers he used to design the famous asymmetrical pearl and diamond engagement ring.

The wedding announcement comes seven months after the release of Ariana's sixth studio album, 'Positions', with many songs on the record being inspired by her relationship with Dalton.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande have been all loved up since they first revealed their relationship in May 2020
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande have been all loved up since they first revealed their relationship in May 2020. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande is yet to publicly comment on the news of her secret wedding
Ariana Grande is yet to publicly comment on the news of her secret wedding. Picture: Getty

Dalton is rumoured to have been heavily involved in every aspect of the engagement band's design, with a very specific idea in mind for his bride-to-be.

Solow & Co previously spoke to E! News about the engagement ring: "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way.

"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special."

We can only imagine that he had similar attention to detail with Ariana's wedding ring also.

