WATCH: Ariana Grande And Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Look So In Love As They Duet During Karaoke

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez celebrated her album release with a karaoke session with their mates.

Ariana Grande dropped her new album ‘Positions’ on Friday, so she spent the weekend off hanging out with her best friends and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez at home in LA.

After most of her new songs on ‘Positions’ appeared to be about her new boyfriend, Ari showed just how in love they are with a cute Instagram Stories post of them duetting together.

While Dalton of course comes nowhere near Ari’s vocal range, the real estate agent tried his hardest to hit those high notes.

Dalton Gomez joined girlfriend Ariana for a bit of karaoke. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been dating since the start of 2020. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Surrounded by Ariana’s close friends, the ‘Nasty’ singer gave her boyfriend the look of love before their pals egged them on to kiss.

The 27-year-old looks happier than ever in the short clip, relaxing by Dalton’s side in a pair of leggings and chunky trainers while her boyfriend chilled out in shorts and a tee.

Dalton originally posted the video to his own instagram, but Ari clearly loved their collaboration so much she shared it to her own.

Most of Ariana Grande's new album is about Dalton. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The pop sensation has made it no secret she’s happier than ever lately, penning almost every track on ‘Positions’ about her new relationship with property tycoon Dalton.

‘34+35’ is the most raunchy of them all, singing about their sex life with a string of x-rated confessions.

The new couple typically keep their relationship off of social media, choosing instead to share the rare selfie at home.

