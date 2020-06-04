Angelica Ross Explains About Institutional Racism In US Police Force To American Horror Story Co-Star Cody Fern In Viral Video

Angelica Ross has actively supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: PA/Instagram

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross has opened up to her co-star Cody Fern in an Instagram live about the history of racism in the US police force.

Angelica Ross has gone viral after going on Instagram live with her American Horror Story co-star Cody Fern and schooling him on institutional racism within the US police force.

The actress has been praised by an array of people online after she talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and went on to explain the history of racism in the police force, in America.

This comes after the tragic killing of George Floyd at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin, on May 29, in Minneapolis.

Angelica said: "Here's a conspiracy theory I would love all your followers to understand; when I say 'f**k the police', I mean that s**t. What I mean when I say that is, some people are like 'well my cousin so and so, they're a police officer and they're a great person. Listen, great on them, encourage them to find a new career."

Angelica Ross played Donna Chambers in the ninth season of AHS '1984'. Picture: PA

She continued: "Please understand history and to know that the police force was only created once the slaves were freed and they needed to protect white people and white property. For the longest time white people have not been scared of us getting freedom, they've been scared of us wanting revenge on 400 years of all this stuff.

"So you've got these thin-skinned racist folks behind the badge. And they've always been behind the badge. And you've had the KKK behind the badge. So when you've got some young black boy dreaming about one day becoming a cop and getting into the system and changing the system, we have got to educate our people more to understand what a system is.

“So, I understand it sounds nice that you want to get in there and do different and change things, but this is a system sweetie. It was made before you were here and it will continue to go on long well after you are gone.

“So, as much as you want to be in the police force and do these things, you can see how many of these 'good' cops are calling out the bad ones."

Angelica Ross and Cody Fern discussed the BLM movement on Instagram live. Picture: Instagram

AHS fans took to Twitter to praise Angelica Ross. Picture: Twitter

Angelica, who is also a transgender activist, was praised by fans on Twitter for speaking so eloquently about racism in the US.

One person tweeted: “Cody fern and angelica ross are the duo i didn’t know i needed but now that they’re here, i love them. cody is actively trying to educate himself and others and is including angelica for her opinions, input, outlook [sic].”

“Anyway stan angelica ross and cody fern who are actually using their platforms to speak out about the blm movement and actually trying to educate their followers [sic],” added another.

The full video is available on IGTV on Cody’s Instagram account.

