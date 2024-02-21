Inside One Day Actor Ambika Mod’s And Boyfriend Andy Sellers’ Romance

Ambika Mod is a star of One Day on Netflix. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Who is Netflix's One Day star, Ambika Mod’s boyfriend? Where did they meet? How long have they been dating?

Ambika Mod’s career has skyrocketed in 2024 after starring in Netflix’s new romance series, One Day. Fans across the globe have laughed together and cried together following the journey of Ambika’s character Emma and her on-screen lover Dexter, played by co-star Leo Woodall.

The pair did such a fantastic job of convincing us they’re lovers on screen, that fans were scrambling after binging the series to find out if the pair were together in real life. Whilst their chemistry has been applauded globally, we have to sadly reveal the co-stars of One Day are not together in real life. In fact, Ambika has a boyfriend off-screen too and she looks especially loved up if recent pictures are anything to go by.

Leo Woodall is currently dating fellow The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy, but Ambika has also recently been photographed around town with her own actor boyfriend, Andy Sellers.

But who is Andy? How old is he? Where did they meet? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ambika Mod plays Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

How did Ambika Mod and Andy Sellers meet?

Ambika and boyfriend Andy are about to star in an upcoming thriller series, Playdate, which is still in production. The five-part series is set to air on Disney+ and it’s where we believe the pair most likely met in June 2023 when filming began.

The series follows the story of a mother whose world turns upside down after her nine-year-old daughter goes missing at a playdate. Ambika will star in all five episodes and Andy will feature in three.

Ambika is relatively new to screen acting, with her breakthrough role as Shruti in This is Going to Hurt starring Ben Whishaw. With a few smaller roles under her belt, Ambika’s role in One Day was her second major breakout role.

The same can be said for her boyfriend, Andy who appeared in one episode of All Creatures Great and Small, and is starring in an upcoming film Young Woman and the Sea alongside Daisy Ridley and Christopher Eccleston.

However his role in Playdate is only his third credited work to date, and somehow he managed to get the job and the girl!

The cast for the series was announced in August of 2023 and we can only assume that the pair met and began dating before then.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall were applauded for the on-screen chemistry. Picture: Getty

How long have Ambika Mod and boyfriend Andy Sellers been together?

Ambika soft launched her new boyfriend Andy on her Instagram in November 2023.

She posted a carousel style photo dump on her feed and included a short, silent video that shows the two of them riding on a merry-go-round, completely deadpan.

However whilst he did feature for the first time on her Instagram then, there was no confirmation of the two of them dating anywhere.

So to answer the question of how long they’ve been together, it entirely depends on whether you count their time from when they first met on set or when Ambika first posted him.

The pair could have been dating anywhere from three to eight months but one thing is for certain, they’re together now.

The couple were papped taking their dog for a walk earlier in February and they looked very cute and cuddly with one another.

Ambika soft launched Andy on a Instagram carousel on her feed back in November. Picture: Instagram/ambikamod

What have Ambika Mod and boyfriend Andy Sellers said about their romance?

Both Ambika and Andy have kept their relationship relatively quiet during the media storm that’s surrounded herself and Leo Woodall after the explosive success of One Day.

Neither half of the couple have spoken publicly to the press about their private relationships, and the same can be said for Leo and his partner Meghann.

