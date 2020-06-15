This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw Cast In Adam Kay's TV Adaption Of The Book

This is Going to Hurt is being adapted for a TV series. Picture: Getty / Amazon

This is Going to Hurt is being made into a TV show, starring Ben Whishaw.

This is Going to Hurt has cast Ben Whishaw to play the starring role in the novel by ex doctor and comedian Adam Kay.

The award-winning book is being made into a TV series for BBC Two, but has not yet started filming.

Here’s what we know so far about the TV adaption of This is Going to Hurt.

Does This is Going to Hurt have a release date?

This is Going to Hurt was originally a book. Picture: Amazon

This is Going to Hurt’s TV adaption doesn’t yet have a release date for when it will air on BBC Two as production is still in the early days.

Filming for the new series has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, much like the majority of TV and film productions.

Filming for the new series has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, much like the majority of TV and film productions.

Who is in the cast of This is Going to Hurt?

Adam Kay is producing the TV adaption of his book. Picture: Getty

Ben Whishaw has previously starred in James Bond films. Picture: Getty

Author and comedian Adam Kay who wrote This is Going to Hurt will be producing the TV series but the fictional version of himself will be played by actor Ben Whishaw.

Ben has previously starred in James Bond films; Skyfall and Spectre, Paddington, Suffragette and The Danish Girl.

On being cast as the leading role, Ben said: “I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book This is Going to Hurt based on his experiences working in the NHS.

"It’s an honest, hilarious, heartbreaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions.

"The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers."

What is This is Going to Hurt TV series about?

This is Going to Hurt is based on Adam Kay’s diaries of his job as a junior doctor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The series will follow Adam trying to work through the hospital hierarchy while also battling the gruelling demands of 97-hour weeks and immense responsibility on life and death situations.

