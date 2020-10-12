Amber Gill Admits She ‘Pretends To Be Happy’ On Social Media In Candid Chat About Mental Health

12 October 2020, 17:23

Amber Gill has admitted she 'pretends to be happy' on social media.
Amber Gill has admitted she 'pretends to be happy' on social media. Picture: instagram

Amber Gill has admitted she 'pretends to be happy' on social media in an interview about mental health.

Amber Gill has amassed millions of followers since winning the 2019 series of Love Island.

However, the 23-year-old has admitted she’s ‘pretended to be happy’ on social media in the past because she wanted to ‘boost morale’.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Slams 'Pathetic' Ex Greg O’Shea After He Shaded Her In Savage Tweet

Amber Gill has amassed a huge following on social media.
Amber Gill has amassed a huge following on social media. Picture: instagram

Opening up in a candid chat with OK Magazine about her mental health, she said: “During lockdown I kind of wanted to be positive for other people when really I was feeling stressed, but I was probably doing that for other people’s sake to boost morale.

“Subconsciously, I’m posting something and pretending to be happy when I’m not really happy myself, so yeah I’ve definitely done that a couple of times.”

However, Amber added that she’s now realised it’s more important to her to be honest with her followers than to put on an act.

She said: “I think it’s important because for me I’ve got millions of followers and they will listen to me, they think that I’m authentic and that everything I’m saying is the truth and they follow me to see me.

“So I think it’s really important to be honest with them because even I judge people’s lives from Instagram so I can’t imagine how they feel seeing me living my best life.”

Amber recently opened up in an Instagram post about how she ‘lost’ herself earlier this year and wants to ‘start doing more of what I love’.

Her post read: “Sometimes I forget to update everyone about me personally, I seem like I’ve got it together when really I don’t.

“I feel like 2020 is the year of change and I’ve really had to stop and re-evaluate what I’ve been doing and what message I’m trying to put out.

“Losing myself a little bit is one of the best things that has happened to me because in regaining I feel more confident about what I want to pursue and who I am as a person I definitely need to start doing more of what I love.

“But I am super grateful for my journey although it is a crazy one and all of your support and love over the past year but it’s just time to switch things up a little and not put myself in a box I don’t belong in (don’t worry I’m not going anywhere just changing the style of what I do).

“There is a lot of big things in the workings and plannings for me towards the end of this year start of next and I want to share more of who I am and what I believe in with everyone.

“I actually can’t believe I’m sharing something like this but it’s feels good.”

