Adele And Rich Paul Spotted On Rare Double Date Night

18 October 2022, 13:08

Adele and Rich are too cute
Adele and Rich are too cute. Picture: Getty/Kevin Hart/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele and Rich Paul have been seen on a couples' night following the avalanche of marriage rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele and her rumoured husband Rich Paul have been spotted out and about on an adorable date night – and the pair look more loved up than ever

The rare sighting of the notoriously private couple comes after a wave of speculation that the iconic singer and NBA agent have, in fact, already tied the knot in secret.

Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

Over the weekend, Adele, 34, and Rich, 40, were having a double date with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish and the comedian shared snaps from their night out on the town.

The celebrity group were at an event celebrating a luxury watch brand and they were all certainly dressed to the nines!

Adele and Rich Paul had a couples' nights out
Adele and Rich Paul had a couples' nights out. Picture: Getty

Kevin wrote in the Instagram caption of the fun party photos: "We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!"

Seems like they all had a great night! The group sported matching all-black ensembles, with the 'Easy On Me' songstress looking very svelte in a dark sweater dress.

Last month, Adele was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger at none other than Beyoncé's birthday bash – quite the place to confirm the marriage rumours!

The brief look at the piece of sentimental jewellery revealed that Adele was given a pear shape diamond which is thought to cost around the £2,000,000 mark!

Fans first began to speculate that the musician had wed Rich after she posted a photo celebrating her Emmy win, in the background of the snap, a customised board game read: "The Paul's".

However, it looks like Adele will be keeping her lips sealed on her marriage for the foreseeable future. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February she spoke on the speculation surrounding her love life.

Graham asked is the pop star was engaged, to which she responded: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show vol 4 in the UK

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Letitia Crosby can't meet Charlotte's baby yet due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum ‘Devastated’ As She Can’t Meet New Grandchild During Cancer Treatment

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Taylor will be touring in the UK

Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

Love Island's Toby has responded to reports he and Chloe have split

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran Breaks Silence On Chloe Burrows Split With 'Shady' Response

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star