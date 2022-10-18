Adele And Rich Paul Spotted On Rare Double Date Night

Adele and Rich are too cute. Picture: Getty/Kevin Hart/Instagram

Adele and Rich Paul have been seen on a couples' night following the avalanche of marriage rumours.

Adele and her rumoured husband Rich Paul have been spotted out and about on an adorable date night – and the pair look more loved up than ever

The rare sighting of the notoriously private couple comes after a wave of speculation that the iconic singer and NBA agent have, in fact, already tied the knot in secret.

Over the weekend, Adele, 34, and Rich, 40, were having a double date with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish and the comedian shared snaps from their night out on the town.

The celebrity group were at an event celebrating a luxury watch brand and they were all certainly dressed to the nines!

Adele and Rich Paul had a couples' nights out. Picture: Getty

Kevin wrote in the Instagram caption of the fun party photos: "We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!"

Seems like they all had a great night! The group sported matching all-black ensembles, with the 'Easy On Me' songstress looking very svelte in a dark sweater dress.

Last month, Adele was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger at none other than Beyoncé's birthday bash – quite the place to confirm the marriage rumours!

The brief look at the piece of sentimental jewellery revealed that Adele was given a pear shape diamond which is thought to cost around the £2,000,000 mark!

Fans first began to speculate that the musician had wed Rich after she posted a photo celebrating her Emmy win, in the background of the snap, a customised board game read: "The Paul's".

However, it looks like Adele will be keeping her lips sealed on her marriage for the foreseeable future. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February she spoke on the speculation surrounding her love life.

Graham asked is the pop star was engaged, to which she responded: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

