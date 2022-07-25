Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

25 July 2022, 14:59 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 15:00

Adele has announced her new Las Vegas dates
Adele has announced her new Las Vegas dates. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Adele has confirmed that she will be returning to Las Vegas to complete her residency, here is everything we know so far...

After months of speculation, Adele has officially announced that her rescheduled Las Vegas residency is going ahead!

The British music icon cancelled her 12-week run at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace back in January after a slew of delays and complications due to COVID-19, stating in an emotional video "I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted."

Why Did Adele Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency?

Now, the 34-year-old songstress has confirmed a new set of dates, revealing to fans that she's "ecstatic" to be returning to Sin City for the previous axed shows.

Adele took to Instagram to release a statement regarding the residency and confirmed that she will be taking to the stage from November until March!

Adele is officially returning to Las Vegas
Adele is officially returning to Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

The 'Easy On Me' singer wrote: "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever," the musician continued.

Adele went on to explain her decision to cancel her concerts earlier this year and apologised to her fanbase, all the while promising that she made the right choise.

Adele will be perform for five months at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace
Adele will be perform for five months at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele."

Weekends With Adele will now take place from November 18, 2022, through to March 25, 2023, in it's originally planned venue, The Colosseum.

It states on the '30' musician's website that priority will be given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates as well as those who were waitlisted.

