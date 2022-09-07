Has Adele Married Rich Paul?

7 September 2022, 12:43

Did Adele and Rich Paul have a secret wedding?
Did Adele and Rich Paul have a secret wedding? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul are already married – here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours have started to whirr that not only is Adele engaged, but apparently she's already married her fiancé Rich Paul!

Fans are convinced that the 'Easy On Me' songstress accidentally revealed that she wed the American sports agent in secret.

Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

After winning her first Emmy award, Adele celebrated the milestone by sharing a slew of snaps to Instagram, her eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on a clue that points toward wedded bliss between her and Rich.

In one of the images she posted, the 34-year-old's brand-new trophy can be seen taking the prime position on her coffee table – where fans think they can also spot a wedding gift!

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed
Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed. Picture: Getty

Adele's followers pointed out a customized game of Rummikub placed next to the Emmy which had been labelled as 'The Paul's'...

Of course, fans took this theory into the comment section, with one writing: "'The Paul's' is you married?"

Another wrote: "Well she wears a ring I just can’t tell if it’s a wedding one."

However, the snap did divide fans as some pointed out that the apostrophe would follow the S if the game box belonged to the married couple – it should read "The Pauls'".

Despite not having clear evidence of Adele and Rich's marriage, the star's following seemed over the moon for the singer.

“She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy,” fans continued to praise the pop icon in the comments.

When it comes to her relationship, the musician has kept her cards close to her chest and revealed limited information about their engagement.

Adele first sported an engagement ring at the 2022 BRITS in February, she later appeared on The Graham Norton Show to address the speculation.

When asked if she was engaged, she hilariously made it clear that she would not be dishing on the topic: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Only time will tell...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Courteney Cox addressed Kanye West's comment about Friends not being 'funny'

Courteney Cox Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Brands Friends ‘Not Funny’

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

Chris Pine has addressed 'spitgate'

Chris Pine Responds To Those Harry Styles Spitting Rumours

Max George and Maisie Smith's complete dating timeline

Inside Max George And Maisie Smith’s Dating And Relationship Timeline

Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons

Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour Until Further Notice Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star