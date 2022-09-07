Has Adele Married Rich Paul?

Did Adele and Rich Paul have a secret wedding? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul are already married – here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rumours have started to whirr that not only is Adele engaged, but apparently she's already married her fiancé Rich Paul!

Fans are convinced that the 'Easy On Me' songstress accidentally revealed that she wed the American sports agent in secret.

Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

After winning her first Emmy award, Adele celebrated the milestone by sharing a slew of snaps to Instagram, her eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on a clue that points toward wedded bliss between her and Rich.

In one of the images she posted, the 34-year-old's brand-new trophy can be seen taking the prime position on her coffee table – where fans think they can also spot a wedding gift!

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed. Picture: Getty

Adele's followers pointed out a customized game of Rummikub placed next to the Emmy which had been labelled as 'The Paul's'...

Of course, fans took this theory into the comment section, with one writing: "'The Paul's' is you married?"

Another wrote: "Well she wears a ring I just can’t tell if it’s a wedding one."

However, the snap did divide fans as some pointed out that the apostrophe would follow the S if the game box belonged to the married couple – it should read "The Pauls'".

Despite not having clear evidence of Adele and Rich's marriage, the star's following seemed over the moon for the singer.

“She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy,” fans continued to praise the pop icon in the comments.

When it comes to her relationship, the musician has kept her cards close to her chest and revealed limited information about their engagement.

Adele first sported an engagement ring at the 2022 BRITS in February, she later appeared on The Graham Norton Show to address the speculation.

When asked if she was engaged, she hilariously made it clear that she would not be dishing on the topic: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Only time will tell...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital