Adele To Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

18 July 2022, 15:53

Adele could be announcing her rescheduled residency
Adele could be announcing her rescheduled residency. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Reports whirr that Adele is preparing to announce her rescheduled dates for the 'Weekends With Adele' residency in Las Vegas.

Adele's rescheduled Las Vegas concert dates could be sooner than we thought, with reports that an announcement may be coming soon.

In January, the British songstress emotionally revealed to fans that she was cancelling her residency just days before she was set to take to the stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, the string of concerts was set for a 12-week run from January 21.

Adele Moves In With Boyfriend Rich Paul Into £42m Mansion

Adele promised fans that 'Weekends With Adele' would go ahead at a later date after admitting that the show "wasn't ready". She said at the time: "I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted."

The tabloids report that the 'Easy On Me' singer's return to Sin City will be imminent, with one source revealing: "An announcement is coming in the next few weeks."

Adele cancelled her Las Vegas shows the day before her residency was set to begin
Adele cancelled her Las Vegas shows the day before her residency was set to begin. Picture: Getty

The residency rumours follow the success of Adele's long-awaited return to performing in the UK, the musician blew fans away with her sets at London’s BST Hyde Park in July.

"Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency," the source revealed to the publicaiton.

Many theories on the singer's Las Vegas date have been shared online, however, Adele recently said that the dates would '100 per cent' happen this year.

Adele has been prompted to announce the new dates after her performances at BST Hyde Park
Adele has been prompted to announce the new dates after her performances at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Getty

A deep dive into The Colosseum's events programme shows that the next potential slot for a residency could be edging into 2023, however, it is not yet certian whether the venue for the Sin City stint will remain the same.

Reports swirl that the residency could be scheduled for December this year, if this is the case then it's likely that dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

