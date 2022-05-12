Adele Moves In With Boyfriend Rich Paul Into £42m Mansion

12 May 2022, 11:17

Adele has moved in with Rich Paul
Adele has moved in with Rich Paul. Picture: Getty
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul have moved in together in a milestone relationship move!

Adele and Rich Paul have been together for over a year, keeping their relationship successfully out of the spotlight.

But on Wednesday Adele made a rare move on social media, posting a bunch of photos documenting their romance over the last year, revealing they've moved in together into a house worth $58 million.

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Lyrics: Inside The Heartbreak Comeback

“Time flies,” she captioned it alongside the kiss emoji, stars and a black heart.

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating for around a year
Adele and Rich Paul have been dating for around a year. Picture: Getty

The first snap revealed the couple have bought their own home together, with each of the stars holding up a key as they posed in front of a massive LA mansion.

The home, once owned by Sylvester Stallone, consists of eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a master suite with a sauna, steam room and terrace.

It also has a two-storey guest house with two bedrooms and two en-suites and a full chef's kitchen.

In the snap, Adele grinned beside her man who stood with his arm around her.

The songstress also posted a photo of herself behind the counter at McDonald’s, clearly in hysterics at something as the rest of the staff stood seemingly shocked at the pop star’s presence.

She followed it up with a candid picture of herself and Rich wearing matching t-shirts and baseball caps and another photo of him giving her a sweet kiss before her One Night Only show in the USA.

Adele has had a hugely successful years
Adele has had a hugely successful years. Picture: Getty

Adele was also given a fortune cookie with the message: “You have found good company – enjoy.”

’30’ singer Adele and Rich are thought to have met through mutual friends in summer last year.

He’s a dad of three while Adele co-parents son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

