Adele ‘In Talks To Release Secret Album’ Inspired By Rich Paul Later This Year

Adele has apparently secretly recorded a brand new album. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Adele’s rumoured new album is said to be inspired by her fiancé Rich Paul.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele is reportedly gearing up to release a brand-new album later this year.

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker dropped her fourth studio album '30’ two years ago following a six-year hiatus, and it seems another project is on the horizon sooner than fans would’ve expected.

Adele And Rich Paul Are Engaged And 'Planning A Summer Wedding'

According to this tabloid, the British superstar has been so inspired after finding love with fiancé Rich Paul, that she’s penned a string of heartfelt songs about him which are said to be featured on her new record.

An insider went on to say that the mum-of-one may be making a switch from heartbreak ballad queen to penning love songs.

Adele is reportedly set to release a secret album later this year. Picture: Getty

They said: “Some of 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele was sat on the record for ages during lockdown.

“Since then her life has totally transformed. She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it.

“Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer.”

Adele's rumoured new album is said to be inspired by fiancé Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

Adele and Rich Paul began dating in 2021. Picture: Getty

Adele, 34, began dating her American sports agent beau Rich Paul, 41, in the summer of 2021 and they have since reportedly gotten engaged and are said to be ‘planning a wedding’ this summer.

The ‘Rolling In The Deep’ hitmaker was spotted wearing a beautiful diamond engagement ring during her Vegas residency earlier this year as well as at the BRITs 2022, where the engagement rumours first emerged.

They are yet to comment on the engagement rumours but have been going from strength to strength as the A-list couple currently live together in a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital