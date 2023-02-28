Adele And Rich Paul Are Engaged And 'Planning A Summer Wedding'

Adele and Rich Paul are planning their wedding. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here is everything you need to know about Adele and Rich Paul's engagement, and when they're rumoured to be getting married.

Adele is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul!

Ever since the singing sensation and sports agent went public with their relationship, they've been inundated by proposal rumours – and now their wedding is reported to be later this year.

Adele, 34, and Rich, 41, began dating in September 2021 and have been a couple for nearly two years, they even moved in together last year and reside in a beautiful Beverly Hills mansion.

Reports whir that the celebrity couple is hoping to wed in a lavish ceremony this summer!

Adele and Paul Rich are getting married. Picture: Getty

Headlines that the pair were engaged circulated once again after the celebrity gossip site Deux Moi released information from a "reliable source".

The site's newsletter read: "Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!"

It's unknown when Adele and Rich became engaged, but rumours first swirled after the 'Easy On Me' songstress was seen sporting what looked like a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 BRITs.

Adele and Rich have been dating for two years. Picture: Getty

Adele was seen wearing an engagement ring at the BRITs. Picture: Alamy

The enagement ring is pear-shaped diamond on a silver band. Picture: Getty

On the red carpet, she was seen wearing a Lorraine Schwartz pear-shaped diamond on a silver band, which is reported to have a price tag of up to $1 million (£800,000).

Adele has since remained tight-lipped when being questioned about the wedding rumours, she said on The Graham Norton Show: "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

However, the pop star did gush over her relationship in October 2021: "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

