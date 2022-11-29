On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
29 November 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 14:38
Adele was left baffled after a fan took a video of her using an Instagram beauty filter.
Adele was left shocked after posing for a selfie with a fan during a show, only to see her facial features completely changed by an Instagram filter.
The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker is currently in the midst of her long-awaited rescheduled Vegas residency shows, and the recent moment with a fan has been going viral online.
The London-born singer has been taking time during her shows to bond with fans, walking through the crowds to greet them, and in the middle of posing for a selfie with a fan, Adele was lost for words after an Instagram filter left her unrecognisable.
Adele Shares Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Show
The filter left the 34-year-old with a thinner nose, a sharper jawline, more plumped lips, light green eyes and a very tanned complexion.
Adele didn’t hold back about how shocked she was as she declared into her mic: “Oh my God, what have you done to my face? Woah, girl, get that filter off my face.
“That's unreal, why are you using filters like that?"
Adele went on to tell her: “We don't look like that darling," while the fan hilariously responded: "I know."
Uploading the interaction to her Instagram page, the fan captioned the video: “What a beautiful moment shared between @adele and I. She called me out and I was here for it. Lol literally speechless!”
This is the latest in viral moments from Adele’s Vegas shows, following her adorable mid-performance kiss with her boyfriend Rich Paul as well as her disappearing confetti at the end of her shows which has been blowing fans’ minds!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital