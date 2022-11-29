Adele Left Shocked As Fan Films Her Using Unrecognisable Instagram Filter

By Capital FM

Adele was left baffled after a fan took a video of her using an Instagram beauty filter.

Adele was left shocked after posing for a selfie with a fan during a show, only to see her facial features completely changed by an Instagram filter.

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker is currently in the midst of her long-awaited rescheduled Vegas residency shows, and the recent moment with a fan has been going viral online.

The London-born singer has been taking time during her shows to bond with fans, walking through the crowds to greet them, and in the middle of posing for a selfie with a fan, Adele was lost for words after an Instagram filter left her unrecognisable.

Adele has been performing at her Vegas residency shows. Picture: Getty

Adele was left shocked by a fan's Instagram filter. Picture: TikTok

The filter left the 34-year-old with a thinner nose, a sharper jawline, more plumped lips, light green eyes and a very tanned complexion.

Adele didn’t hold back about how shocked she was as she declared into her mic: “Oh my God, what have you done to my face? Woah, girl, get that filter off my face.

“That's unreal, why are you using filters like that?"

Adele's reaction to a fan using an Instagram filter on her has gone viral. Picture: Getty

Adele went on to tell her: “We don't look like that darling," while the fan hilariously responded: "I know."

Uploading the interaction to her Instagram page, the fan captioned the video: “What a beautiful moment shared between @adele and I. She called me out and I was here for it. Lol literally speechless!”

This is the latest in viral moments from Adele’s Vegas shows, following her adorable mid-performance kiss with her boyfriend Rich Paul as well as her disappearing confetti at the end of her shows which has been blowing fans’ minds!

