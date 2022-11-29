Adele Left Shocked As Fan Films Her Using Unrecognisable Instagram Filter

29 November 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 14:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele was left baffled after a fan took a video of her using an Instagram beauty filter.

Adele was left shocked after posing for a selfie with a fan during a show, only to see her facial features completely changed by an Instagram filter.

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker is currently in the midst of her long-awaited rescheduled Vegas residency shows, and the recent moment with a fan has been going viral online.

The London-born singer has been taking time during her shows to bond with fans, walking through the crowds to greet them, and in the middle of posing for a selfie with a fan, Adele was lost for words after an Instagram filter left her unrecognisable.

Adele Shares Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Show

Adele has been performing at her Vegas residency shows
Adele has been performing at her Vegas residency shows. Picture: Getty
Adele was left shocked by a fan's Instagram filter
Adele was left shocked by a fan's Instagram filter. Picture: TikTok

The filter left the 34-year-old with a thinner nose, a sharper jawline, more plumped lips, light green eyes and a very tanned complexion.

Adele didn’t hold back about how shocked she was as she declared into her mic: “Oh my God, what have you done to my face? Woah, girl, get that filter off my face.

“That's unreal, why are you using filters like that?" 

Adele's reaction to a fan using an Instagram filter on her has gone viral
Adele's reaction to a fan using an Instagram filter on her has gone viral. Picture: Getty

Adele went on to tell her: “We don't look like that darling," while the fan hilariously responded: "I know."

Uploading the interaction to her Instagram page, the fan captioned the video: “What a beautiful moment shared between @adele and I. She called me out and I was here for it. Lol literally speechless!”

This is the latest in viral moments from Adele’s Vegas shows, following her adorable mid-performance kiss with her boyfriend Rich Paul as well as her disappearing confetti at the end of her shows which has been blowing fans’ minds!

